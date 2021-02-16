Fortnite 15.40 update Early Patch Notes: The return of Air Royale, Floor is Lava, bug fixes, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is set to receive the v15.40 update soon, and fans can expect some mind-blowing changes to the game.

Popular data miner iFireMonkey recently posted a bunch of tweets, hinting at the changes that are set to arrive in Fortnite.

Epic Games also updated the Fortnite community about these upcoming changes by tweeting from Fortnite Status.

Air Royale and Floor is Lava will return in v15.40! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 15, 2021

From all the information leaked online, it appears that a fan-favorite weapon is coming back to the game, along with two LTMs.

Epic Games officially reveal big changes ahead of the v15.40 update in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

The v15.40 update is scheduled to release on February 16. The downtime for the update will start at 4 AM (ET) / 1:00 AM (PT).

v15.40 brings:



✅Blast back with an unvaulted favorite!

✅Fun for the whole squad! Characters will have more Exotics in stock for allies (or enemies) to acquire.

✅LTMs coming soon: Air Royale ✈️+ Floor is Lava 🌋

✅Adjust object/build level of detail in PC Perf Mode alpha — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

Epic Games revealed that v15.40 will introduce the following changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5:

Blast back with an unvaulted favorite! (This will perhaps include a weapon that will be unvaulted with the v15.40 update in Fortnite.)

Fun for the whole squad! Characters will have more Exotics in stock for allies (or enemies) to acquire.

LTMs coming to Fortnite - Air Royale and Floor is Lava.

Adjust object/build level of detail in PC Perf Mode alpha.

Please note: With the v15.40 update, we’ll be removing unreleased assets and props that are currently being used in some Creative islands. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 15, 2021

Epic Games added that they will also remove unreleased assets and props that are currently being used in some Creative islands.

Knockout Shuffle Trios is set to return some time Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/dXGTxNuJRP — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

The major highlights of this update are definitely the two LTMs and the build detail adjustment for Performance Mode.

Air Royale and Floor is lava will also be added in the v15.40 Fortnite update along with adjust object/building level of detail in PC Perf Mode. Hopefully that’s not all we get in the new 15.40 Fortnite update, but we’ll keep you updated with the latest once the patch drops tomo — FortniteLeaksIT - News & Leaks (@FortniteLeaks1T) February 15, 2021

Epic Games tweaked the quality of visuals in Performance Mode, making PC builds resemble their mobile counterparts.

Knock knock. 🚪



The v15.40 update is scheduled to release on February 16. Downtime for the update will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/W54TynVlZQ — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) February 15, 2021

📢Tonight's Item Shop



• Daily | 1 Tab

• Featured | 2 Tabs

• The Flash | 1 Tab

• Tron: Legacy | 1 Tab

• Hearts Wild | 4 Tabs

• Loeya's Locker Bundle | 1 Tab

• Special Offers | 3 Tabs [Should ONLY be for China] — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 15, 2021

Advertisement

iFireMonkey followed up on Epic Games' official announcement by tweeting about some untold in-game changes.

According to him, the Knockout Shuffle Trios is set to return some time after the update.

Knockout Shuffle Trios is set to return some time Tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/dXGTxNuJRP — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 16, 2021

He also posted a screenshot of the bug-related cards currently present on Epic Games' Trello board. The following issues were revealed from the image:

Total bars appearing as 0 in a match.

Purple XP Coins disappearing when driven through (without granting XP).

Matchmaking doesn't start if unreadied player leaves the lobby.

Here are the bugs currently set to be fixed in v15.40 pic.twitter.com/c8BAVPXrCE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 15, 2021

iFireMonkey also posted about a new set of cosmetics coming to the Fortnite Item Shop, which are listed as follows: