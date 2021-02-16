Fortnite 15.40 update Early Patch Notes: The return of Air Royale, Floor is Lava, bug fixes, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is set to receive the v15.40 update soon, and fans can expect some mind-blowing changes to the game.
Popular data miner iFireMonkey recently posted a bunch of tweets, hinting at the changes that are set to arrive in Fortnite.
Epic Games also updated the Fortnite community about these upcoming changes by tweeting from Fortnite Status.
From all the information leaked online, it appears that a fan-favorite weapon is coming back to the game, along with two LTMs.
Epic Games officially reveal big changes ahead of the v15.40 update in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5
The v15.40 update is scheduled to release on February 16. The downtime for the update will start at 4 AM (ET) / 1:00 AM (PT).
Epic Games revealed that v15.40 will introduce the following changes in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5:
- Blast back with an unvaulted favorite! (This will perhaps include a weapon that will be unvaulted with the v15.40 update in Fortnite.)
- Fun for the whole squad! Characters will have more Exotics in stock for allies (or enemies) to acquire.
- LTMs coming to Fortnite - Air Royale and Floor is Lava.
- Adjust object/build level of detail in PC Perf Mode alpha.
Epic Games added that they will also remove unreleased assets and props that are currently being used in some Creative islands.
The major highlights of this update are definitely the two LTMs and the build detail adjustment for Performance Mode.
Epic Games tweaked the quality of visuals in Performance Mode, making PC builds resemble their mobile counterparts.
iFireMonkey followed up on Epic Games' official announcement by tweeting about some untold in-game changes.
According to him, the Knockout Shuffle Trios is set to return some time after the update.
He also posted a screenshot of the bug-related cards currently present on Epic Games' Trello board. The following issues were revealed from the image:
- Total bars appearing as 0 in a match.
- Purple XP Coins disappearing when driven through (without granting XP).
- Matchmaking doesn't start if unreadied player leaves the lobby.
iFireMonkey also posted about a new set of cosmetics coming to the Fortnite Item Shop, which are listed as follows:
- Daily
- Featured
- The Flash
- Tron: Legacy
- Hearts Wild
- Loeya's Locker Bundle