Fortnite Season 5 Week 11 Challenges: Where to find Grimble's Love potion

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is in its 11th Week, and Epic Games has added many interactive challenges. There are two sets of quests this week, including one Epic and one Legendary.

Valentine's Challenges:



- Serve Fishtick and his date a fancy dinner at any restaurant

- Find a rose at Steel Farm or The Orchard

- Collect Grimbles' love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, Stealthy Stronghold pic.twitter.com/uPZtJuPAJe — Vlad // Fortnite Leaks (@Vlad_Leaks) February 5, 2021

These Epic Quests fetch about 20000 XP each, and it helps players level up their battle pass swiftly. However, one of these quests is particularly complicated.

Here’s the location for the “Deliver Grimble’s live potion” challenge!



This challenge has multiple steps and the love potion can be found at specific locations inside Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove and Stealthy Stronghold. pic.twitter.com/Ynf71Z2j2q — Fortnite News (@SentinelCentral) February 11, 2021

Collecting Grimble's love potions from Coral Cave, Fort Crumpet, and Stealthy Stronghold can be a tricky quest if players do not know where to look.

Thanks to a comprehensive video by popular YouTuber InTheLittleWood, Fortnite gamers can now complete this challenge by traveling to the map's appropriate spots.

Where to find Grimble's love potions in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Advertisement

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 11 has seven different challenges under Epic Quest. Most of them are related to Valentine's day and are pretty straightforward.

- Collect Grimble's love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold,

- Deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town,

- Collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, or Retail Row,

- Choose a character to be Lovely's valentine!



(2/2) — MLL (@meetlootllama) February 10, 2021

Since the quests got updated today, numerous players will be dropping by to these locations to complete the challenges. Hence, it is best to carry a weapon before going to any of the three locations.

"Love Potion" Item its gonna be available in this locations



- Fort Crumpet

- Coral Cove

- Stealthy Stronghold



Challenge: Collect Grimbles' love potion frLunakisLeaksom Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Stronghold (via:@LunakisLeaks) — BL4ZE (@Fortnit02495256) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

To collect Grimble's love potion, Fortnite gamers will have to travel to one of the three aforementioned locations. All the appropriate spots for the three locations are as follows:

Image via InTheLittleWood

Coral Cave - Fortnite players have to drop exactly on the island west of Coral Castle. Over there, Grimble's love potion is hidden behind the village shrine.

Image via HarryNinetyFour

Fort Crumpet - Fort Crumpet can be found west of Sweaty Sands. According to YouTuber HarryNinetyFour, Fortnite players can follow the video to know Grimble's love potion's exact location.

Collect Grimbles' love potion from Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, or Stealthy Strongholdhttps://t.co/w6bibnWROJ pic.twitter.com/3tSRnnytaQ — WohltatTV - Alles zu Fortnite (@WohltatTV) February 11, 2021

Advertisement

Stealthy Stronghold - The third love potion can be located in the jungles of Stealthy Stronghold. Since this is a hot-spot and is often contested, players are advised to loot up and be ready for a fight. The love potion can be found around the central structure of Stealthy Stronghold.

Players will have to collect just one love potion to complete this challenge and earn 20000 XP in Fortnite. Hopefully, Fortnite gamers will meet all the Valentine's day challenges to earn unique cosmetic rewards.