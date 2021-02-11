Top 5 Landing Spots in Fortnite Season 5

Epic Games has reshaped the Apollo map in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 with numerous unique POIs. Most of these locations are highly contested hot-drop areas filled with ample loot for the entire squad.

There are 715 Chest Spawn in Chapter 2 - Season 5. #Fortnite



Chests Per Location:



Coral Castle: 46

Dirty Docks: 35

Weeping Woods: 33

Lazy Lake: 31

Sweaty Sands: 30

Steamy Stacks: 30

Salty Towers: 23

Misty Meadows: 25

Retail Row: 21

Craggy Cliffs: 20

Hunter’s Haven: 19 — Mikey | Fortnite News (@MikeDulaimi) December 6, 2020

Ever since the Zero Point was exposed, the Fortnite map has changed for good. The loot and chest spawns are relatively high compared to the previous seasons.

New Season, new places. Where are you landing? — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 4, 2020

Simultaneously, Epic Games has added several NPCs to the map to help players with bounty missions and weapon upgrades. This facilitated a significant change in the game's dynamic.

The focus here will be to highlight five top-tier loot areas that Fortnite gamers can visit to get Legendary loot and enough materials to last through the entire match.

Top five landing spots in week 11 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 is in its 11th week, and the weekly challenges have been leaked. This means that some of these POIs will have multiple squads dropping in at the same time.

Fortnite gamers are advised to loot up quickly if they are dropping at any of these locations as they will encounter opponents right from the start.

#1 - Pleasant Park

COLLECTER DES BOÎTES DE CHOCOLAT À PLEASANT PARK, HOLLY HEDGES OU RETAIL ROW - SEMAINE 11 #Fortnite https://t.co/KXtJTR5xda — Jolan (@Jolan_YT) February 11, 2021

Pleasant Park has been one of the most consistent hot-drop areas throughout Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. The loot here is always top-tier, and the publisher has added interactive challenges for players during the Valentine's Day event.

YEAH FORTNITE WE BOUT TO GET DOWN (GET DOWN) TEN KILLS ON THE BOARD RIGHT NOW JUST WIPED OUT TOMATO TOWN MY FRIEND JUST GOT DOWNESD I REVIVED HIM NOW WE'RE HEADING SOUTHBOUND NOW WE'RE IN THE PLEASANT PARK STREETS OPEN YOUR MAP HEAD TO THE MARKED SHEET TAKE ME TO UR XBOX TO PLAY pic.twitter.com/Us4zjNWdu3 — X-Force | Izaiaz (@IzaiazYT) February 10, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 Week 11 Epic Quest features a challenge where players have to collect chocolate boxes from Pleasant Park. Hence, landing here will help gamers to get good loot and complete the Epic Quest immediately.

#2 - Colossal Coliseum

Designed after the remnants of classical Rome, the Colossal Coliseum is a gladiator pit. It is home to the galaxy's most fierce Gladiator, Menace. Naturally, this area has become one of the most contested POIs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5.

Besides the high-tier loot and bounty missions from Menace, Fortnite gamers will find enough chest spawns at the Colossal Coliseum. Simultaneously, sniper enthusiasts can climb to the top of the structure to eliminate precision targets with relative ease.

#3 - Hunter's Haven

Hunter's Haven has become quite an attractive hot-spot in Fortnite, as Lexa can be found at this POI. This location has become immensely popular for two significant reasons.

People with heart still exist somewhere on this planet!!

Mind you I just landed there and had no weapon at all. I was going for the “Harvest wood at Hunter’s Haven” Quest. Thank you stranger. This made my day❤️ May God Bless your kind heart😇 #Fortnite #love #thanks #mademyday pic.twitter.com/1NPnRjlDWc — AngryHornet™ (@hornet307) February 3, 2021

Firstly, players can purchase the Storm's Scout Sniper Rifle from Lexa at Hunter's Haven. Furthermore, the IO Guards frequently spawn here at Hunter's Haven. Besides the high-tier loot, players can dive down to this area to eliminate IO Guards and have enough loot for the endgame.

#4 - Stealthy Stronghold

You'll think twice before building in places like Stealthy Stronghold after this latest Fortnite update 😮 pic.twitter.com/qCI4lLTYnX — ♛♛ ★彡 Lab Dexters 彡★ ♛♛ (@ProLabDexters) February 7, 2021

This POI was not as popular during the early weeks of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5. However, with the introduction of the Predator, this area became a hot-spot filled with top-tier loot. Simultaneously, gamers can find love options as part of Epic Quest in Week 11.

And another at stealthy stronghold! Are there 7 secret lairs for all seven?! Foubd 3 so far!! @FortniteGame @FortniteINTEL pic.twitter.com/HUeiyTt3cs — Sheanna Trecartin (@SheannaTrecarti) December 14, 2020

Fortnite gamers targeting land in this spot should start with the Broken Castle at the Stealthy Stronghold center. Usually, there are three to four chest spawns in this area with enough medicines and shield potions to survive the storm surge.

#5 - Salty Towers

Fortnite Season 5 has brought back Tilted Towers and merged it with Salty Springs....



This is Salty Towers™ pic.twitter.com/FLAr6MrhDc — TmarTn (@TmarTn) December 2, 2020

This new POI was added in Season 5 to resemble the fabled Tilted Towers from the Athena map in Chapter 1. Since its introduction, Salty Towers has served as a high-tier loot area. Simultaneously, this location is highly contested as OG Fortnite gamers love dropping by at this location.

At one of the portals by salty towers and weeping woods look around there a bridge made of wood Under it is a claw mark also the bridge is by a river — Cj Askins (@AskinsCj) February 8, 2021

Gamers venturing to the POI in Fortnite are advised to avoid the terrace of Salty Towers. It is best to land on a different building and gather loot to challenge opponents that land at the tower.