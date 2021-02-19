Fortnite gamer shocked to find rare Mythic Goldfish in Arena mode

It is not often that Fortnite players get to catch rare items in-game. Recently a player caught the Mythic Goldfish during an Arena game.

The Mythic Goldfish is one of the rarest items in Fortnite's history. It is rare enough for gamers and fans to question its existence. Statistically, players have a 0.0001% chance of getting this fish, which means this is definitely a one-time occurrence.

Image via Reddit

Reddit user theminer325 posted a short clip in the Fortnite Battle Royale subreddit. The video shows the player catching a Mythic Goldfish, that too, in Arena mode.

It also features gameplay of the player using the Mythic Goldfish to knock down opponents with just one throw.

Fortnite gamer finds Mythic Goldfish in Arena mode

Image via Reddit

Finding the Mythic Goldfish in any game mode is no mean feat. It is perhaps the rarest item in-game with a 1 in 1 million odds.

Advertisement

The Mythic Goldfish is a throwable that does 200 damage to both players and structures. This makes it one of the deadliest weapons with a one-shot potential in Fortnite.

Introduced in Chapter 2 - Season 1, this fish has not been caught that often, which is why there is very little information about it. Even the most popular YouTubers and content creators crave to catch this mythic item.

Advertisement

This rare item is more sought after than the Midas fish or the Vendetta fish in Fortnite. Since it does 200 damage to enemies, just one throw would be enough to knock out a player.

This is what theminer325 did in his video after finding this unique fish in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Have you come across Fortnite's newest most shameful item to die to?



The mythic goldfish is currently Fornite's rarest item...



Is it time to go on a Mythic Goldfish hunt? 🤷‍♂️🔎🎣🐡#SupportSmallStreamers #SupportSmallerStreamers #Streamer #twitchstreamer #Fortnite #Mythicgold pic.twitter.com/bAmfUSjZRs — Ghost Gamer Broadband (@GhostBroadband) October 23, 2019

At first, his team could not believe that they had got the Mythic Goldfish in-game. However, the entertainment began once they started using it on opponents.

Advertisement

The video clearly shows why this item is the most potent in Fortnite. theminer325 rallied through opposing squads by just throwing the Mythic Goldfish at them. Naturally, the opponents couldn't defend themselves, as this object tore through their builds.

I caught the Mythic Goldfish on Squads and got an elimination with it 😱 #fortnite pic.twitter.com/cJNlNA8QuN — Evan (@blackout8900) January 25, 2021

However, using such an object in competitive or public lobbies makes players quite vulnerable, as every opponent would want to snatch it off them. theminer325 and his team steamrolled through numerous squads before finally getting eliminated.

Nevertheless, this one-in-a-million occurrence has proved that iconic items like the Mythic Goldfish are still present in the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 loot pool.