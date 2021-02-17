Is Fortnite Dying: The State of Fortnite Season 5 in 2021

Is Fortnite dying? The question has been plaguing the Fortnite community for ages now, but a proper answer cannot be provided for it, even in 2021.
Fortnite is much more than just a video game; it is Epic's magnum opus. It is perhaps the most popular game in the world with an ever-growing player base. This is why finding a concrete answer to the question seems difficult.
Regardless, there are numerous pros, content creators, and casual players, who would claim that Fortnite died a slow death at the beginning of Chapter 2.
Despite all the increased numbers on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming, "Fortnite is dying" trends almost every time the community finds some issue with the game.
Hence, the phrase has become much more than just words. It has turned into an urban legend, that exists and grows beyond the control of the point of origin.
The focus here will be to decipher why a game that is so successful is often labeled a "dead game."
Is Fortnite close to its death, or is it more alive than ever?
The following list discusses some of the issues that pertain to the original meaning of "Fortnite is dying":
- Too many collaborations making the game feel like an advertisement
- Overpowered Mythic weapons, collaboration-related items that give players an advantage in-game.
- Lack of originality in Chapter 2.
- Lack of narrative in Chapter 2.
- Pay-to-win cosmetics that blend in with the atmosphere.
- Sweaty lobbies since everyone practices building mechanics in Fortnite creative mode.
- Lack of a proper skill-based matchmaking system.
- Lack of patch notes.
The simplest answer to this question can be traced to the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. This was the time when Epic Games decided to do things differently.
However, thinking outside the box doesn't always mean that it would fetch extraordinary results.
Since the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 1, Fortnite gamers have vocally raised issues about the condition of the game. They were also aided by the lack of open communication between the developers and the gaming community.
This facilitated the birth of a phrase that has become synonymous with every problem in Fortnite.
Loot pools are not diverse enough - the game is dead; too many popular culture collaborations - the game is dead; pay to win skins in-game - the game is dead.
It came to a point where "Fortnite is dying" became a foregone conclusion. This resulted in an online outburst where the phrase lost its original meaning and developed another one, due to second-order signification.
Currently, the phrase has become a part of the YouTube thumbnail clickbait culture and it adds to the long list of problems in-game.
The problems ailing the Fortnite community force players to worry about their favorite game dying. While Epic Games has done a brilliant job by leading with solutions, these problems pop up every now and then in-game.
The other reason why "Fortnite is dying" is because of the toxicity and clickbait culture. This is perhaps the most harmful ailment the game has faced. Unlike bugs, this problem cannot be solved by a maintenance patch from Epic Games.
The Fortnite community has to identify and root out all the negative elements, to make the game a better place. There is nothing that cannot be solved if the community decides to take a stand.
In this battle of phrases, there comes another which is quite popular in the gaming community: "if something is dying, revive it!" The same can be said for the current condition of Fortnite.
Since numerous claim that the game is dying, the best thing to do is to revive it by any means necessary. This is what popular content creators like Ninja, Tfue, and Nickemercs do every time they return to the game. And according to every one of them, Fortnite is not going to die so soon.
The game might burn out instead of fading into oblivion, but not any time soon. It will be more alive than ever, working hand in hand with all the clickbait phrases that exist to subdue Fortnite's popularity.Published 17 Feb 2021, 21:42 IST