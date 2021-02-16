Where to find the Flintlock Pistol in Fortnite Season 5 after the update

Fortnite update v15.40 is finally here, and Epic Games has unvaulted the fan-favorite Flintlock Pistol.

Air Royale: Duos & Knockout: Shuffle Trios have been enabled! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 16, 2021

Previously, the publisher had revealed that a weapon would be unvaulted, along with two fan-favorite LTMs returning to the game. In addition to these changes, several minute alterations were included with the v15.40 update

The focus here will be on the unvaulted weapon and where to find it in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Where to find the unvaulted Flintlock Pistol in Fortnite update v15.40

Epic's Twitter post mentioned that a fan-favorite weapon would return to the game with the patch.

The post read:

"Blast back with an unvaulted favorite."

The Flintlock has been unvaulted!!! pic.twitter.com/sOcoyyPHEs — FNBRUnreleased (@FNBRUnreleased) February 16, 2021

As it turns out, the fan-favorite weapon to be unvaulted in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is the "Flintlock." The pistol might be small, but it has immense damage capabilities with impeccable accuracy.

FLINT KNOCK IS BEST WEAPON IN THE GAME — Fresh (@mrfreshasian) February 16, 2021

Since the Flintlock Pistol was commonly found as ground loot in previous versions of Fortnite, it is expected that the same will be applicable in Chapter 2 Season 5.

The weapon can also be found in chest spawns all around the Fortnite map.

The Flintlock Pistol (uncommon variant) weapon's stats are as follows:

DPS - 29.7

Damage - 90

Fire rate - 0.33

Magazine size - 1

Reload time - 3.0 seconds

Structure damage - 138

These weapon stats are from earlier seasons, and data miners are still uncovering whether any new buffs have been added to the Flintlock Pistol in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The Flintlock is excellent for close-range combats and has often been called a one-shot expert.

This weapon should facilitate a new meta in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. However, it is not the weapon the Fortnite community was looking forward to.

Its so fun watching all these crybabies in the chat. Not knowing how good the flintlock is with some exploits — Minouzz (@Minouzz1) February 16, 2021

Most players and fans on social media posted about the Pump Shotgun returning to Fortnite. While some feel that it should return to the game, others are certain that it won't be back in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

stayed up for flintlock to come back... fml — Toxxix #OARC (@Toxxix_) February 16, 2021

The shotgun meta in Fortnite has not been up to the standards of previous seasons. However, the addition of the Flintlock Pistol might help players against shotguns due to its high damage.

The Flintlock Pistole is back! pic.twitter.com/onUXAROiC6 — STORMSCAR - Fortnite Leaks & News (@LeaksStormscar) February 16, 2021

The weapon also had a 2.0x headshot multiplier in previous versions of Fortnite. It is still unclear whether the same mechanic will be added to the current variant.