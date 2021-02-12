Where to find Cupid's Crossbow in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

The Valentine's Day celebrations have taken over Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, and Epic has added numerous interactive quests for players to complete. Fortnite is now in its 11th Week, and the weekly challenges have been updated.

The Epic Quest added in Week 11 is entirely dependent on players finding items related to Valentine's day. The Legendary Quest added this week features the recently unvaulted Crossbow in Fortnite.

Here is a quick reminder of the Week 11 challenges since they come out tomorrow, based on the Legendary Quests the crossbow will be returning.



Cupid's Crossbow was updated in v15.30 as well, so it makes sense this will be what returns! pic.twitter.com/w5Do58GRF7 — Curious Velocity (@FortniteGlicher) February 10, 2021

Unlike the Epic Quest, the Legendary Quest is based on in-game progress. Players will have to hunt down multiple enemies in order to deal damage with the Crossbow. Finding the Crossbow on the Fortnite map is a different story altogether.

Where to find the Cupid's Crossbow to complete the Legendary Quest in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5

Cupid's Crossbow got unvaulted! Also week 11 challenges are out now pic.twitter.com/7nfoPCwKrt — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) February 11, 2021

According to challenges that activate at 9 AM ET we will need a crossbow for one.



Cupid's Crossboy *MAY* be activated around that time. pic.twitter.com/tYIRlpjbWm — Frenzy - Fortnite Leaks (@FrenzyLeaks) February 11, 2021

The Legendary Quest for week 11 of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 features the following progression based challenges:

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (1000)

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (2000)

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (3000)

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (4000)

Deal damage to opponents with crossbows (5000)

The Crossbow can be found in multiple chest spawns and supply drops. Striking players with the Crossbow requires a higher skill level. It is best to target AI to complete this challenge.

After playing one match with the crossbow I love it now! I was hitting some insane shots with it wish I could clip them tho :( #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/lqONArdqS1 — Sparklez (@Sparklez108) February 11, 2021

Fortnite gamers can deal damage to the various NPCs scattered all around the map. Alternatively, they can also target the IO Guards with the Crossbow.

A guided video by YouTuber EveryDay FN shows that these Crossbows can also be found as floor loot in Fortnite. This will make it easy for players to complete the Legendary Quest and earn the massive XP boost that comes with it.

Hopefully, Fortnite gamers will be able to complete this challenge swiftly and get on with the Epic Quest in Week 11 of Chapter 2 Season 5.