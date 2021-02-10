Tfue returns to Fortnite and immediately regrets his decision

The Fornite community would love to see an OG return to the game after a long hiatus. Turner "Tfue" Tenney, one of the most influential Fortnite players of all time, definitely fits that bill.

Numerous pro-players and content creators have left the game because of the changes implemented by Epic Games. However, these influential gamers return to the game once in a while to check out the new stuff.

Tfue returned to Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 and teamed up with TheGrefg on a European server. Due to the time difference, Tfue encountered numerous AIs in-game, which he mistook as real players.

"This game is trash, dude," Tfue returns to Fortnite only to be killed by bugs.

The humorous interaction between Tfue and Fortnite AIs was clipped by YouTuber Den Top 10. The clip also includes the in-game moment in where Tfue and his friend died inside a car, which caused the duo to rage at the current state of Fortnite.

Tfue was shocked to find that the AIs in-game are mimicking real player movements. This confused him at first, but it isn't surprising at all. The NPCs added by Epic Games this season have confused players who misidentified them as actual players.

Tfue encountered the NPC Rapscalion near Lazy Lake and went on to take part in a bounty mission. He had to eliminate an anonymous player to earn gold bars through the challenge.

Soon after, the duo got into a vehicle and started going towards the bounty target. At this point, the car was at full health, and there was no chance for opponents to quickly eliminate Tfue and his teammate.

However, things took a turn for the worse when the car slid off the pavement to eliminate the duo instantly. This was illogical as the vehicle had over 80% health, and there were no shots fired on Tfue or his friend.

Professional Minecraft Speedrunner places 3rd in Fortnite Tourney 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jaivpUHj9i — Tfue’s Burner (@TfuesBurner) February 5, 2021

Naturally, Tfue got frustrated and started laughing at the current condition of Fortnite. It was perhaps an unknown bug that occurred while driving vehicles that killed the duo.

It was clear that these two did not die because of any wrong moves. The situation did not involve any gunfights either. Tfue concluded that these unforeseen bugs are ruining Fortnite. Epic Games needs to work on removing these random bugs before Season 6 arrives.

Speedfue is Live — Tfue (@TTfue) February 8, 2021

Tfue went on to say that Fortnite "is still trash" and not fun to play anymore. Despite changing the server, he did not have a good Fortnite experience.