Top 5 changes players want in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has mesmerized players with all the new and innovative changes added to the game.

However, to several gamers, these changes are nothing more than a deviation from the title's original narrative.

The Fortnite community has had numerous complaints about the direction Epic Games has planned for the game.

It is no surprise that Fortnite is one of the most successful titles of all time. Hence, it's only fair that Epic implement its dream of making Fortnite a pillar of popular culture.

This disparity in opinion about the game's direction between gamers and developers has created a void in the Fortnite community.

While Epic has successfully brought in characters from movies and TV shows, this void remains visible, and it's evident that players want something different in Fortnite.

Five significant changes demanded by the Fortnite community in Chapter 2 - Season 6

This article focuses on all the changes the community wants in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 6. With Season 5 near its conclusion, here's a look at the major community wishes for the upcoming season.

#1 - Fewer collaborations

The narrative of Fortnite is quite rich and diverse and can easily be explained by players and fans.

However, Epic's goal of creating a sustainable multiverse by borrowing characters from all around popular culture has dissatisfied numerous Fortnite gamers.

There are several who feel that most of these Fortnite collaborations are unnecessary. Some fans have taken it a step further by calling all these collaborations a money-trap designed by Epic.

Cosmetic inclusions like Kratos, Master Chief, Terminator, and Predator were introduced to expand Fortnite's player base.

While a part of the community agrees with all these popular culture inclusions, most are fed up with these collaborations.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 was fashioned entirely after the Marvel Universe, and Season 5 gave the community a glimpse of the rich multiverse.

This effectively changed the Fortnite lore in more ways than one.

The collaboration tradition will likely continue into Season 6 without any significant changes to the pattern.

However, players wish that these collaborations are kept to a minimum next season, sans outside characters in the Fortnite lore.

#2 - The Pump Shotgun

Epic has a habit of vaulting and introducing new weapons every season in Fortnite. But in Season 5, the community was extremely dissatisfied with the removal of the Pump Shotgun.

Epic only removed the weapon to introduce different shotgun variants like the Dragon's Breath Shotgun and the Lever Action Shotgun. They also brought the Tactical Shotgun back into the loot pool.

However, players have found it challenging to cope with the new weapon meta in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. Even with the new shotguns, gamers complained about the Pump Shotgun being vaulted.

In Season 6, Fortnite gamers would definitely want their favorite weapon to return without any significant nerfs. Hopefully, Epic will consider this request from the community and alter the loot pool next season.

#3 - Better currency system and upgrade stations

Epic has added the concept of bounties and gold bar currency this season to Fortnite. While the community happily accepted this, certain changes would help this mechanic much more.

According to several eminent content creators, the gold bar currency needs to be tweaked. Players are focusing on collecting more of these gold bars than they should. This system has facilitated an objective-based approach in Fortnite.

The publisher should improve this change in Season 6, where collecting gold bars would be a secondary focus.

Without proper upgrade stations, players are forced to collect gold and visit NPCs to get exotic weapons or upgrade their current weapons.

This dynamic doesn't suit the battle royale genre, and numerous Fortnite gamers have complained about this. Hopefully, Epic will modify some aspects of the bounty system in Season 6.

#4 - Impactful areas in the map

The Fortnite Season 5 map brought numerous new POIs to the game, along with a bunch of NPCs. However, the action seems to be always located in the central part of the map.

The reason for this is two-fold, the central area has the Zero Point, which acts as a rift in Fortnite. Simultaneously, Zero Point crystals are found only in this area, and it grants accelerated mobility to players.

At the same time, players love to use the sand to hide or tunnel around to a different location. Unfortunately, the sand is also located only in the central area of the map. Hence most of the action is around this area, and this has rendered other POIs useless.

The locations on the edges of the map are barely visited, especially as players find it much more beneficial to land in the center. Hopefully, this will change in Season 6 by making all areas equally crucial in the game.

#5 - Assault Rifle changes in Season 6

Assault Rifles are the most common weapon class in Fortnite. In Season 5, Epic unvaulted the AK-47(Heavy Assault Rifle), and Fortnite gamers were not happy with the gun's condition.

Epic reshaped the weapon's meta in Fortnite by adding several new exotic weapons. While most of these were snipers and shotguns, the AR category was deprived in Season 5.

In fact, The Scar (legendary Assault Rifle) seems to be the only option for players to use in the AR category.

Weapon attachments might be included in Chapter 2 Season 6, but before that, Epic should add a few more ARs to the loot pool. The current Assault Rifle meta needs to be changed, and the publisher should use this opportunity to introduce a better AR in the game.