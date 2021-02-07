Fortnite Valentines Day event: How to get a free Pickaxe, wrap, and other rewards

Valentine's day is just around the corner, and Epic Games has some charming events lined up for Fortnite players. With numerous cosmetic items up for grabs, gamers will have to complete certain theme-related quests and tasks to acquire them.

The Valentine's 2021 event will also bring the v15.30 update in Fortnite. With just a couple of updates left, players will have a brief opportunity to earn XP and win rewards before Fortnite heads into Season 6.

ICYMI: Some cosmetics from this update have a "Valentines 2021" (free rewards event) & "Creators Battle" tags, and i showcased them in this vid: https://t.co/Y1RroadAXq — HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 6, 2021

The event will mark the 11th week of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. This sets up fans and players for a big reveal with just a few weeks to go.

While it might not resemble the Galactus event's magnitude, Season 5 will conclude with a mystery for players to solve. Hence, players will have limited time to swiftly grind the game to receive all the free cosmetic rewards.

How to acquire the free cosmetic rewards during Valentine's 2021 event in Fortnite?

Popular data miner HYPEX revealed some of the items which players can win during Valentine's 2021 event in Fortnite. Six rewards are available this time, although the challenges and quests will be revealed later.

HYPEX uploaded a video on YouTube showcasing all the new cosmetic items assigned for Valentine's 2021 event. These items have been classified as Uncommon and Rare, which comes as a relief for free-to-play gamers.

💜v15.40 & New NPCS!💜



We should see the next update to Fortnite as soon as next week due to a Week 11 quest to "Choose a character to be Lovely's Valentine!"



Despite this, Cuddle King & Lovely aren't finished, which means an update would be required for the quest to work. pic.twitter.com/08y5w6ppnR — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 3, 2021

It is important to note that these items will only be available during Valentine's 2021 event. Presumably, the challenges of acquiring these items ought to be straightforward because they are designed to spread love during the festive week.

Two new NPCs, designed specifically for the Valentine's 2021 event, will also be added to the update. The weekly challenges for Valentine's week will likely be related to them.

The following items have been leaked HYPEX. These will be added to the game with Valentine's 2021 update.

Harvesting Tool (Rare) - Breathless Blade

Emote (Rare) - Perfect Match

Emote (Rare) - Heart Breakers

Emote (Rare) - Reel Love

Wraps (Rare) - Heart's Desire

Music Track (Rare) - Hooked On You

The pickaxe and the wraps have different source tags in their files. This effectively means that these cosmetic items are not purchasable and will not be available in the Item Shop.

The "Breathless Blades" pickaxe has a "Valentines.2021" source tag, which means we'll most likely get some sort of event challenges in the next update!



The pictures show the possible rewards of the Valentine's Event!



(Thanks to @XTigerHyperX for making me aware of this first!) pic.twitter.com/94e68RoZMH — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) February 3, 2021

The music pack, spray, and emojis do not have any specific tags in the game files. These will most likely be free rewards players can acquire through the Valentine's 2021 event.

All of these original designs reflect the love the community has for Fortnite Battle Royale. Hence, it is safe to say that Epic Games is uniting the Fortnite community through special event-based cosmetic rewards.

The Valentine's event will be the first major Fortnite event in 2021. It is safe to assume that Epic Games will have some secret rewards for players. Perhaps a new hunter is going to come to the island to help out Agent Jonesy. Only time will tell.