Fortnite's Valentine's day emote concept wins over the community

Epic Games have a plethora of concept art when it comes to Fortnite cosmetics. An unreleased concept emote that leaked on Reddit is taking over the Fortnite subreddit by storm.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has seen a vast number of emotes being added to the game. The battle pass itself has customized emotes for all the characters present in it.

Epic Games have also introduced several holiday-themed emotes during Operation Snowdown, including the popular "Sing Along" emote. However, the Valentine's day emote concept is taking over the fans before it arrives in 2021.

Fortnite Valentine's day concept emote taking over Reddit

The Fortnite community is always keen to discover what Epic has in store for them, especially during festive months. During Operation Snowdown, Epic Games introduced several new cosmetic items as rewards to encourage players.

The same can be expected during February 2021, when Valentine's day will be celebrated in Fortnite battle royale. A Reddit post from u/Callmekinzer revealed the concept emote that Epic Games planned to unveil on the special day.

The rare variant emote is called "Hug It Out," and it is one of the synced emotes in Fortnite. Just like the "Sing Along" emote, this one focuses on togetherness, suspending all hostility towards the opponents in Fortnite.

This neat concept has mesmerized Fortnite fans, and gamers are requesting Epic to introduce this emote in-game sooner rather than later.

Here is how Reddit reacted to this Fortnite concept emote:

u/Thelegend3200 mentioned whether this emote will come for free, as a part of special rewards during the Valentine's day celebration in Fortnite. There is a good chance that the "Hug It Out" emote will come for free, although Fortnite gamers might have to complete certain challenges to obtain it.

u/starkgasms mentioned that Epic Games might add this emote for free, considering how 2020 affected the world. It would indeed be a kind gesture from Epic Games to introduce an emote that allows players to hug it out in-game.

u/mrjuxxememe pointed out how the meta in Fortnite Party Royale would change if Epic adds this emote in-game. This is, perhaps, one of the most wholesome emotes of all time, and it would definitely make players forget the competitive aspect of Fortnite.

There is another secret handshake emote, which Epic has not released yet, although it was present in the game files. u/SithKnight64 mentions that this emote surfaced long back during 2020's Valentine's day celebration in Fortnite.

u/Dr_Vaporwace mentioned that Mancake's built-in emote was present in the game files in Chapter 2 - Season 1, but it came to Fortnite in Season 5. So it is plausible to expect that some of the emotes in the game files will make their way to the game in forthcoming seasons.

u/Yourboy420 suggested that a dap emote would be a great idea in Fortnite, considering players have the high five emote as a greeting cosmetic in Fortnite.

The Fortnite community is overwhelmed by this new emote concept, and this might force Epic to introduce the emote soon in-game. However, only time will tell whether it will be a free reward cosmetic, or will players have to purchase it in the Item Shop.