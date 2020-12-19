Operation Snowdown in Fortnite: Free emote, return of planes, new holiday outfits, and more

Like every year, Epic Games has something special planned for Fortnite players during this festive season.

Recent leaks suggest that players will be getting up to 15 new rewards for completing Operation Snowdown. Epic Games have also revealed their plans for introducing a series of LTMs and new exciting tournaments for players during the festive season.

Popular data miners have leaked almost all of the rewards players can obtain from Operation Snowdown. Thus, players will have ample time to complete these challenges to collect all the XP and rewards.

Related - Where to find Planes in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5?

Operation Snowdown - official rewards, challenges, and new LTMs coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Epic Games officially announced that Operation Snowdown is going to be in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 from December 18th through January 5th. Similarly, they have disclosed the challenges, as well as the rewards, for Operation Snowdown.

Here are all the 15 FREE Christmas rewards showcased (Release date is unknown)https://t.co/Nul4emvspX — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 17, 2020

Popular Dataminer HYPEX also revealed that there are going to be over 15 rewards for completing the entire Operation Snowdown Quest.

Advertisement

Most of these challenges are relatively common - Collect Gold Bars, Destroy Nutcracker statues, Place top 10 with friends in squads, and so on.

The rewards for completing the Operation Snowdown Quest in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 are as follows:

Frost In Action Loading Screen

Merry Marauding Loading Screen

Snowmando Epic Outfit

Frosty Squad Rare Outfit

Fish Fest emote

Snow Strike emote

Merry Fishmas emote

GG Fresh emote

Snowblaster emote

Blustery Bag Epic Back Bling

Shield Surprise Back Bling

Seven Snow Steel gun wraps

Seven Confetti wraps

Winter Wing Glider

Toe Pick Harvesting Tool

Frosty Globes Harvesting Tool

Chapter 2 - Season 5 saw the inclusion of NPCs in Fortnite. Operation Snowdown brings a few more NPCs, along with some brand new Exotic weapons. These challenges are going to be related to the aforementioned NPCs.

Advertisement

Image via Epic Games

Furthermore, Epic mentions:

“Snowmando will offer Quests you can complete for free rewards, including the perfectly-wrapped Shield Surprise Back Bling, the snowglobe-topped Frosty Globes Pickaxe, as well as Gliders, Wraps, another Back Bling and Pickaxe, and more.“

Subsequently, players will also unlock the Snowmando outfit if they complete nine Quests from Operation Snowdown. Completing 12 Quests though, will give players the winter-themed Frost Squad Outfit.

Image via Epic Games

These Challenges are designed for players to complete over the course of two weeks. Leaks suggest that several new challenges will be updated regularly.

Epic Games also added that Operation Snowdown would feature a bunch of rotating LTMs. For instance, the fan-favorite Air Royale is added to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Advertisement

Players will also have to be decisive in terms of landing spot selection to find planes in Fortnite, as most of these POIs will be competed for on a regular basis.

With Pleasant Park and Catty Corner likely to be hot-drops, players can instead opt to land at Holly Hedges or Dirty Docks to complete the challenges related to the X-4 Stormwing.

Image via Epic Games

Rally Royale, Pickaxe Frenzy, Shockwave LTM, and several others, are to be added to the game, as Fortnite celebrates the festivities. These LTMs can be accessed through the Snowdown Shuffle in-game mode.

Run a full system check and get ready for light-speed!



Celebrate Star Wars and The Mandalorian with the Vanguard Squadron X-Wing Glider and Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit. Grab them in the Shop now. pic.twitter.com/esNFnruRqq — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 18, 2020

Simultaneously, Epic Games announced that players returning to Fortnite during the festive season are in for a treat. Operation Snowdown will feature brand new holiday outfits in the Item Shop from previous seasons.

Advertisement

The caroling Sing Along Emote will also be available as a free item in the Fortnite Item Shop. Concurrently, players that purchased it with V-Bucks will get a full refund from Epic Games.

Epic Games will regulate the LTMs and have given players ample time to complete the challenges and Operation Snowdown Quests. Players will hopefully be able to capitalize on this opportunity and grab all the free rewards on offer in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.