The Fortnite Generations Cup: Free PS5, outfit and back bling up for grabs

Epic Games recently announced that Fortnite Generations Cup would be scheduled on December 18th, 2020, exclusively for PlayStation users.

The official blog also stated that one lucky winner from each region would be taking home a brand new PlayStation 5 from the Fortnite Generations Cup. This is quite an exciting reward from Epic Games during the festive season.

The Fortnite Generations Cup is going to be a solo tournament exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players. Thus, players have to bring their best strategies to take the coveted PlayStation 5 home.

Epic Games announces the Fortnite Generations Cup for PlayStation users

The official description mentions that players must have the 2-Factor authentication enabled. Simultaneously, players should have an account level of 30 to participate in the Fortnite Generations Cup.

Mark your calendars for Dec 18 and get ready for the Fortnite Generations Cup - Only on PlayStation!



Compete for a chance to earn a new Outfit and for top players, a PlayStation 5.



Read about it here: https://t.co/RSlvcRcEqB — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 16, 2020

Along with this, Epic Games provided a comprehensive set of rules for the tournament. They have also announced that players will win an exclusive "Indigo Kuno" cosmetic after taking part in the tournament.

However, the highlight of the Fortnite Generations Cup is the PlayStation 5 reward for each region. Epic Games have teamed up with Sony to endorse the next-generational console as they have done before with the Kratos outfit.

Put your battle royale skills to the test in the Fortnite Generations Cup, only on PlayStation. Compete, prove you're the best, and earn prizes on December 18: https://t.co/3T3GinBX68 pic.twitter.com/QvJFIK8sLp — PlayStation (@PlayStation) December 16, 2020

Epic Games revealed earlier that "120 FPS" setting mode is added to Fortnite for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Thus, it is logical to expect an exclusive Xbox tournament coming to the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The Fortnite Generations Cup will be an exciting event before Winterfest 2020 is finally announced. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to join the tournament with their PS4 or PS5.

Fortnite Generations Cup Timings and Prize Pool

The Fortnite Generations Cup will be hosted worldwide on December 18th, and the timings for the tournament are as follows:

NAE : 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM NAW : 9:00 PM - 12:00 AM

: 9:00 PM - 12:00 AM EU : 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM

: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM ASIA : 4:00 AM - 7:00 AM

: 4:00 AM - 7:00 AM ME : 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM BR : 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM OCE: 2:00 AM - 5:00 AM

The general rules are just like any other tournament hosted by Epic, with the exception that only PlayStation users will get to play the tournament. Players will need to be over 13 years of age to compete in the Fortnite Generations Cup and require permission from a parent or legal guardian if they are under 18.

Players can take part in up to 10 matches during a session and will be scored accordingly for eliminations and Victory Royale in the Fortnite Generations Cup.

Epic Games also revealed the scoring system for the Fortnite Generations Cup:

Victory Royale: 10 Points

10 Points 2nd - 5th : 7 Points

: 7 Points 6th - 15th : 5 Points

: 5 Points 16th - 25th : 3 Points

: 3 Points 25th - 50th: 1 Point

The Prize Pool for the Fortnite Generations Cup for each region is given below:

Europe

Rank Prize

1st PlayStation® 5 console

1st - 2,400th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

NA East

1st - 1,500th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

NA West

1st PlayStation® 5 console

1st - 600th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Brazil

Rank Prize

1st PlayStation® 5 console

1st - 600th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Asia

Rank Prize

1st PlayStation® 5 console

1st - 300th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Oceania

Rank Prize

1st PlayStation® 5 console

1st - 300th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Middle East

Rank Prize

1st PlayStation® 5 console

1st - 300th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.

Hopefully, the Fortnite Generations Cup will be immensely successful before Winterfest arrives. Players looking to win a next-generation console should start preparing for the tournament.

For the detailed rules and regulations of the Fortnite Generations Cup, players can read the official blog released by Epic Games.

