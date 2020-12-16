The Fortnite Generations Cup: Free PS5, outfit and back bling up for grabs

Epic Games recently announced that Fortnite Generations Cup would be scheduled on December 18th, 2020, exclusively for PlayStation users.
The official blog also stated that one lucky winner from each region would be taking home a brand new PlayStation 5 from the Fortnite Generations Cup. This is quite an exciting reward from Epic Games during the festive season.
The Fortnite Generations Cup is going to be a solo tournament exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players. Thus, players have to bring their best strategies to take the coveted PlayStation 5 home.
Epic Games announces the Fortnite Generations Cup for PlayStation users
The official description mentions that players must have the 2-Factor authentication enabled. Simultaneously, players should have an account level of 30 to participate in the Fortnite Generations Cup.
Along with this, Epic Games provided a comprehensive set of rules for the tournament. They have also announced that players will win an exclusive "Indigo Kuno" cosmetic after taking part in the tournament.
However, the highlight of the Fortnite Generations Cup is the PlayStation 5 reward for each region. Epic Games have teamed up with Sony to endorse the next-generational console as they have done before with the Kratos outfit.
Epic Games revealed earlier that "120 FPS" setting mode is added to Fortnite for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Thus, it is logical to expect an exclusive Xbox tournament coming to the Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.
The Fortnite Generations Cup will be an exciting event before Winterfest 2020 is finally announced. Players of all skill levels are encouraged to join the tournament with their PS4 or PS5.
Fortnite Generations Cup Timings and Prize Pool
The Fortnite Generations Cup will be hosted worldwide on December 18th, and the timings for the tournament are as follows:
- NAE: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
- NAW: 9:00 PM - 12:00 AM
- EU: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
- ASIA: 4:00 AM - 7:00 AM
- ME: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
- BR: 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
- OCE: 2:00 AM - 5:00 AM
The general rules are just like any other tournament hosted by Epic, with the exception that only PlayStation users will get to play the tournament. Players will need to be over 13 years of age to compete in the Fortnite Generations Cup and require permission from a parent or legal guardian if they are under 18.
Players can take part in up to 10 matches during a session and will be scored accordingly for eliminations and Victory Royale in the Fortnite Generations Cup.
Epic Games also revealed the scoring system for the Fortnite Generations Cup:
- Victory Royale: 10 Points
- 2nd - 5th: 7 Points
- 6th - 15th: 5 Points
- 16th - 25th: 3 Points
- 25th - 50th: 1 Point
The Prize Pool for the Fortnite Generations Cup for each region is given below:
Europe
Rank Prize
1st PlayStation® 5 console
1st - 2,400th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
NA East
1st - 1,500th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
NA West
1st PlayStation® 5 console
1st - 600th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
Brazil
Rank Prize
1st PlayStation® 5 console
1st - 600th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
Asia
Rank Prize
1st PlayStation® 5 console
1st - 300th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
Oceania
Rank Prize
1st PlayStation® 5 console
1st - 300th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
Middle East
Rank Prize
1st PlayStation® 5 console
1st - 300th “Indigo Kuno” In-game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling.
Hopefully, the Fortnite Generations Cup will be immensely successful before Winterfest arrives. Players looking to win a next-generation console should start preparing for the tournament.
For the detailed rules and regulations of the Fortnite Generations Cup, players can read the official blog released by Epic Games.
