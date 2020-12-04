How to get the Kratos "God Of War" outfit in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

The God Of War has finally arrived to hunt prey escaping through the Zero Point in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Kratos, one of the beloved characters in video game history, has been added as a playable character by Epic Games. Their official announcement confirmed that Kratos would indeed be one of the Hunters in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

The victor of countless battles against gods and valkyries, Kratos turns to tackle the chaos of an exposed Zero Point.



Earlier, Epic Games mentioned that there would be several other Hunters that will be brought to the Island by Agent Jonesy. His mission is to stop Fortnite players from escaping the time loop through the Zero Point.

Epic Games introduced the God Of War Kratos with his Leviathan Axe and rugged stubble in a cinematic trailer. Kratos comes as a skin and a bundle with a bunch of new cosmetics and the first-ever-built-in Pickaxe Emote.

Epic Games finally adds Kratos in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

In the trailer, Mancake is patrolling through an eerie jungle at night. He is then assaulted by a Werewolf who charges towards him. Kratos enters the scene and

The Fortnite trailer ended with Kratos scaring off Mancake, and fans absolutely love the Easter Eggs present in the video. For instance, the jungle location is rumored to be Stealthy Stronghold, a brand new POI.

Epic Games stated in their official blog that “Kratos is among the first to join the hunt in Season 5."

They went on to add that "having fought those with the power to destroy the world, stopping the existential threat that is the Loop should be nothing.”

Epic Games have successfully taken another icon from popular culture and added him to Fortnite. Kratos comes with a bundle of his own, and the items will be familiar to fans of the God Of War PlayStation series.

The outfit and the back bling can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks. Players can also choose to buy the Oathbreaker set that comes with a Kratos outfit, a glider, a Mimir-head Back Bling, and a Legendary Pickaxe for 2,200 V-Bucks.

The Pickaxe is undoubtedly the highlight of this set in Fortnite. It comes with an in-built emote that freezes the Leviathan Axe for a brief moment.

Epic Games making innovative changes in Fortnite for PlayStation players

“The best hunters across all realities,” you say? We might know a guy. 🪓



This is a treat from Epic Games to their Fortnite PlayStation players. God Of War is quite a popular franchise on PlayStation consoles. It makes sense then that Epic Games added an innovative feature for the Kratos outfit.

"When you play a match on your PlayStation 5 after purchasing the Kratos Outfit, you’ll unlock the Armored Kratos Style — a celebration of his PlayStation legacy," Epic Games further added on their official blog. This is indeed good news for all Fortnite PlayStation console players.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 seems to be the season of innovative skins and NPCs. The Fortnite Anime girl, the Mandalorian, Menace, Mave, and several new interactive cosmetics have been added to the Battle Pass.

Fans and players are excited to get a God Of War Skin in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. According to several leaks, the next Hunter in Fortnite is going to be Master Chief from the Halo series.

