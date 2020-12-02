Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Patch Notes, Battle Pass, new game modes, and much more

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is almost here, and Epic Games has just revealed the Patch Notes for everyone.

This new season begins with chaos as the Avengers defeating Galactus was not enough. Epic Games left Season 4 on a cliffhanger with the Zero Point being exposed.

They also released a couple of trailers to showcase what the next season holds. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will be named after the Zero Point. Jonesy is on a mission, and he has recruited several skilled warriors to prevent people from coming outside the time-loop.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Patch Notes and Battle Pass

The Zero Point is exposed, but no one escapes the Loop, not on your watch.



Recruit the greatest hunters across all Realities to stop the Island from falling into complete Chaos.#FortniteZeroPoint pic.twitter.com/U6TCRFI566 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

Epic Games also mentioned the following in their official blog about Fortnite v15.00:

"The zero point is exposed, but no one escapes the loop, not on your watch. Join agent jones and the greatest hunters from across realities like the Mandalorian in a chaotic battle that will shape the future of the island..."

Thus, the fight in hands right now is to hunt anyone who's trying to escape the Fortnite Loop.

As expected, the Galactus event had changed everything in Fortnite. Some new game modes and concepts were added in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5, which players did not see coming.

Fortnite is known for its brilliant designs with skins and cosmetics, and this season the Battle Pass looks mesmerizing! Epic Games has merged some of the best ideas in Chapter 2 - Season 5.

They also revealed the Fortnite Crew Monthly Subscription. It has the Battle Pass with several other skins and free V-Bucks as well. Players can grab it right from the start and enjoy Season 5 seamlessly.

It is hunting season in Fortnite, and all the warriors are gathering to make a difference. Epic Games mentioned that:

"The Hunters on the Island are the first ones to arrive from outside the Loop...Throughout the season Agent Jones even more Hunters from the realities beyond. Who will be next?"

We defeated him! A record 15.3 million concurrent players joined forces in our biggest event ever to fight back Galactus in today's in-game event, while more than 3.4 million cheered and watched on @YouTubeGaming and @Twitch! pic.twitter.com/IAcNpcPKEw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 2, 2020

The official blog also stated the following new game modes and the concept of bounty:

New Hunting Grounds

New Hunters means new locations from beyond the Loop. Battle for honor in an Ancient Arena, sharpen your survival skills in the Jungle, and explore the shifting crystalline sands flowing from the exposed Zero Point.

Help for Hire

As a hunter, it’s your duty to help the Island’s Characters in their unstable new reality. Take on their quests and bounties, get intel on your surroundings, or hire them to be your ally. Don’t want to negotiate? Challenge them to a duel and reap the rewards.

Help for hire might be a player based interactive mode in Fortnite. Epic Games are making the game much more inclusive in every aspect.

Spend Your Wages

The new Characters only accept one form of payment: Bars! Earn Bars by completing quests and bounties, eliminating players, or finding hidden stashes around the Island. Spend your earned Bars on new Exotic weapons, upgrades, intel, services, and more.

It will be interesting to see how these mechanics, especially the concept of bounty, will be integrated with the Fortnite mechanics. Players might be asked to eliminate others in close proximity, something similar to Call Of Duty bounties. They will be rewarded with Gold if the opponent is eliminated or killed in a storm.

As expected, Galactus changed everything in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. The inclusion of a monthly subscription as well as a new bounty system sounds quite innovative for Fortnite.

Players have been delighted with all these new game modes coming to Fortnite. Hopefully, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will be as bountiful as the previous seasons.

