SypherPK talks about Fortnite shutting down as Chapter 2 - Season 5 arrives

The Devourer Of Worlds event in Fortnite was quite successfully orchestrated by Epic Games, but players have a new worry.

Image via SypherPK | Twitch

Players, and popular Fortnite streamers, flocked to the lobbies to experience the wrath of Galactus first hand. Although the Avengers firmly defeated Galactus, it was quite mesmerizing to see the entire event's concept.

Galactus was colossal, perhaps twice as big as the map itself; his hand alone could cover the entire map. It was quite evident that the Zero Point would be a tiny little speck in front of Galactus.

Fortnite down after Avengers win the Devourer Of The Worlds event against Galactus

Image via SypherPK | Twitch

Popular YouTuber SypherPK was live-streaming the event with Nickmercs, TimTheTatMan, Courage JD, Nate Hill, and several others. What they experienced was captivating and never seen before in the game.

Fortnite went down with a message saying, "To be continued in Season 5." It looked as if Galactus managed to escape through the rift, and currently, the game is experiencing a downtime and will resume shortly.

SypherPK couldn't believe he was playing Fortnite when the Battle Bus started to move and shoot at Galactus. It almost looked like a Star Wars arcade-shooter game with a lack of aim-assist.

Advertisement

Image via SypherPK | Twitch

Eventually, Galactus grabbed hold of the Zero Point and reeled the players inside the black hole. However, Tony Stark had other ideas as he rigged all the Battle Buses to blow.

Players got to ride the Battle Bus and participate actively in defeating Galactus. Tony Stark even introduced a little anarchy by adding some weapons in the vehicle.

Image via SypherPK | Twitch

It was also meant to act as a bomb that would trigger a cluster reaction inside Galactus. Players could move and shoot inside the Battle Bus, and eventually, they would have to get inside Galactus' mouth.

Advertisement

The Galactus event changes everything in the game from hereon. Gamers will experience Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 in a whole different way.

But a majority of the community is worried that Fortnite is shutting down. There are several possible theories that the content creators discussed. One of the most prevalent ones brought up by SypherPK was about Jonesy. He noted that this entire event could be a dream inside Jonesy's mind.

However, judging from the looks of how he wakes up, it might be a different scenario altogether. Fortnite will change after this event, and the map will experience the first change.

Galactus charged at Zero Point, and this has probably destroyed several Marvel-based POIs in-game. Iron Man mentioned during the event that he has "tinkered" with the Fortnite reality.

The game is currently down because of the service update, and it will take a few hours for the downtime to end and Chapter 2 - Season 5 to start.

When is Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 starting?

Zero Point - - Unstable - Project Hunter

:: Beginning Upload ::

Reply With Code “#Bounty” to Accept Transmission pic.twitter.com/zZNOoQH9Xl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2020

"Fortnite is currently in a prep state for Chapter 2 - Season 5 (v15.00). Server downtime for the update begins 2nd December at 12 AM ET (05:00 UTC) and is expected to run until approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). Stay tuned for updates."

Advertisement

The official tweet mentioned that the downtime for the update begins on 2nd December. Perhaps the upcoming chapter will continue with the Marvel-themed storyline enmeshed into the narrative. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will heavily feature the Mandalorian.

Zero Point - - Unstable - Project Hunter

:: Beginning Upload ::

Reply With Code “#Bounty” to Accept Transmission pic.twitter.com/zZNOoQH9Xl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2020

However, the community is still wondering what becomes of the map, and most importantly, when they can start playing again.

While some are speculating that the old map will return, this might also mean that Fortnite might go back to the prehistoric era. According to official tweets, players will be able to play Fortnite soon enough and find out.

There are also rumors that the game might feature elements that were never seen in the past, as the time travel might have sparked off millions of alternative timelines. Some of the leaks suggest that players will travel to 1982.

:: Incoming Audio Transmission - Reality Log 1987 :: #1 of 6

Target Description: Defender - Shapeshifter



Reply With Confirmation Code “#Wildheart” To Accept Next Transmission pic.twitter.com/gqnU4Nw3fw — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2020

Advertisement

Each player got to drive a Battle Bus of their own. Thus, it is plausible that Galactus faced defeat in only one of the alternate realities.

Image via SypherPK | Twitch

This means that the Devourer Of The Worlds event was just the beginning of the Marvel lore in Fortnite. Hopefully, it will smoothly transition into the following seasons.

Players, content creators, and fans were mesmerized by the Devourer Of The Worlds event in Fortnite, paving the way for more to follow. SypherPK also mentioned on his live stream that the butterfly rift shows that Galactus went through the split.

Image via SypherPK | Twitch

In all fairness, Epic Games did a brilliant job adding all the cinematic features and interactive elements to the event. Galactus might be beaten in this reality, but there are several more to save.