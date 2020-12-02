Were Fortnite Seasons 3 and 4 all just a dream?

With just the short 20 second teaser for Fortnite Season 5 to go on for the new season, fans of the game are already beginning to speculate about what the teaser could mean.

One interpretation is that the whole of Fortnite Seasons 3 and 4 was actually just a dream had by Agent Jonesy after falling unconscious during The Device event that led to the end of Fortnite Season 2.

According to this interpretation, it would explain why Fortnite began to heavily feature Aquaman in Season 3 and Marvel characters in Season 4.

The reason I say that is because at the end of this live event why would jonsey be scared at the end and in the Midas event when we got the water storm why would he say wait “you can see me” so I say jonsey has these dreams of Fortnite and makes it into Fortnite the game we play. — Dominic (@Dominic65194057) December 1, 2020

What are the Fortnite Dream Theories?

Currently, there are two competing interpretations regarding the Fortnite Dream Theory. First, that it all began during The Device event and ended with the teaser for Season 5.

Second, that it was all “real” and Galactus actually destroyed the world only for some unknown thing to cause the Fortnite island to travel back in time with Jonesy receiving it as a premonition. Given the complexity of the second interpretation, the first one is more likely overall.

As fans scramble to make sense of the Fortnite Season 4 Galactus event and Season 5 teaser, there are a number of similar theories floating around.

Another fan theory suggests that Tony Stark as Iron Man managed to transport the island into an alternate dimension, or split it into a parallel universe, in order to allow for some version of the Fortnite island to continue existing.

However, these theories all posit that Galactus was actually victorious, and that the Fortnite island and all the characters on it were ultimately destroyed, in one universe at least. This would also mean that the official Fortnite Status Twitter post stating “Status: Galactus defeated! Thanks for your efforts” is actually false.

What would the Fortnite Dream Theories mean if true?

What dose it mean, was it just a dream, is jonesy a programmer for fortnite and he was dreaming about this because he heard noises from outside his dream which woke him up??? https://t.co/SMvp7AHHb5 — Thomas (@Thomas94427748) December 1, 2020

It was dream we did defeat later tonight watch the story on fortnite YouTube — Tavares (@Tavares64264884) December 1, 2020

As much as the “just a dream” story arc gets derided, it does allow creators to indulge in more wild and crazy storylines. While this is usually a negative for many established stories, Fortnite has often prided itself on its cartoon-logic and indulgent stories.

This, paired with the fact that Fortnite doesn’t exactly rely on its writing to keep players engaged, means that these theories aren’t as bad as they would be for other mediums.

Making Fortnite Season 4 into a dream arc may help justify the total and complete removal of the various Marvel themed content which took over much of the map. It also might help justify a return to the original content which Fortnite was known for before it became big enough to engage in massive crossover events.

Even if Fortnite Season 4 is just a dream and everything gets removed from the game, players won’t have to worry as they’ll still get to keep all the skins, emotes, and other things bought and earned throughout the season, imagined or otherwise.