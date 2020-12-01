TSM Daequan hints at returning to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Perhaps one of the best Fortnite players of all time, Daequan "TSM Daequan" Loco, from TSM, might be making a comeback to the game.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is looking to bring back several OG elements from previous seasons. From map changes (Tilted Towers' inclusion) to weapon changes (addition of Tac Shotgun), many tweaks are in the works.

Feeling better than I have in years. Always thankful 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Bm4EyAZts4 — Daequan (@TSM_Daequan) November 26, 2020

This might have sparked various legends to return to Fortnite, including Daequan. As part of one of the all-time top trios in Fortnite history, he represented TSM with Myth and Hamlinz.

Esports Talk recently made a video commenting on his return to Fortnite. From the looks of it, competitive Fortnite is about to become much more intense with his comeback.

TSM Daequan might return to Fortnite after a speedy recovery

Daequan hasn't been active on social media recently, with his last Twitter post being in March 2020, when the pandemic-induced lockdown began. For the significant part of the year, TSM and the player himself have maintained a low profile.

Advertisement

Daequan has been struggling with severe medical issues lately, and it's heartwarming to see him return to Fortnite. Millions of fans were instantly taken by the Twitter update where Daequan mentioned he is doing much better.

This might also be massive news for TSM fans as Daequan is one of the best Fortnite content creators out there. Competitively, he is a class apart from all other players.

It will be interesting to see how the organization approaches this return. Perhaps, players and fans will even get to see the legendary TSM trio playing Fortnite soon.

Related: Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Leaks: "Laser Guns" allegedly in the works and more

daeeeeee 😭😭😭😭

man its been crazy lonely without yall.. was reminiscing with a homie yesterday and he hit hard when he said “whenever i remember dae and hamz and how much i miss them it makes me feel lonely and sad”



I feel so happy looking at this and knowing yall doin better pic.twitter.com/XMLCUw8JQk — iBoolClause🎅🎄 (@iBoolGuy) November 27, 2020

I FUCKING LOVE TO HEWR THAT BRO pic.twitter.com/QRiqB5lvsg — Myth (@TSM_Myth) November 26, 2020

Advertisement

Love to hear it — SypherPK (@SypherPK) November 26, 2020

was gud my brother — NRG Unknown (@UnknownxArmy1x) November 27, 2020

Advertisement

Popular streamers and professional players have responded to Daequan's post. Courage JD, Nickmercs, Myth, NRG Unknown, Kaysid, Dr Disrespect, Symfuhny, TimTheTatMan, and several others welcomed him with warm responses.

Fortnite fans loved seeing the chemistry between Daequan, Hamlinz, and Myth. Darryle "Hamlinz" Hamil has been absent from Fortnite for quite some time too.

Seeing these three team up together is going to be huge for the competitive Fortnite scene. Simultaneously, OG players like Nickmercs talking about returning to competitive Fortnite might mean trouble for all KBM players.

Man this made my day! Love to see it. Happy Thanksgiving! — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) November 26, 2020

Get em — Dr Disrespect (@drdisrespect) November 26, 2020

cmon now baby ! ❤️ — FaZe Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) November 26, 2020

Advertisement

Miss you legend 💜 hope you have a great thanksgiving — Classify (@Class) November 27, 2020

miss u bro — timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) November 26, 2020

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is on the horizon, and hopefully, it will bring several more legends back to the game. Perhaps, Tfue and Ninja might also consider returning to competitive Fortnite soon.

Advertisement

Regardless, it is brilliant to see that TSM Daequan has been doing well and recovering quickly. Fans cannot wait to experience his infectious energy on Fortnite live streams shortly.

Also read - Fortnite "Reboot A Friend" program: Earn free pickaxe, weapon wrap, emote, and more