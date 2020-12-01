TSM Daequan hints at returning to Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Perhaps one of the best Fortnite players of all time, Daequan "TSM Daequan" Loco, from TSM, might be making a comeback to the game.
Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is looking to bring back several OG elements from previous seasons. From map changes (Tilted Towers' inclusion) to weapon changes (addition of Tac Shotgun), many tweaks are in the works.
This might have sparked various legends to return to Fortnite, including Daequan. As part of one of the all-time top trios in Fortnite history, he represented TSM with Myth and Hamlinz.
Esports Talk recently made a video commenting on his return to Fortnite. From the looks of it, competitive Fortnite is about to become much more intense with his comeback.
TSM Daequan might return to Fortnite after a speedy recovery
Daequan hasn't been active on social media recently, with his last Twitter post being in March 2020, when the pandemic-induced lockdown began. For the significant part of the year, TSM and the player himself have maintained a low profile.
Daequan has been struggling with severe medical issues lately, and it's heartwarming to see him return to Fortnite. Millions of fans were instantly taken by the Twitter update where Daequan mentioned he is doing much better.
This might also be massive news for TSM fans as Daequan is one of the best Fortnite content creators out there. Competitively, he is a class apart from all other players.
It will be interesting to see how the organization approaches this return. Perhaps, players and fans will even get to see the legendary TSM trio playing Fortnite soon.
Popular streamers and professional players have responded to Daequan's post. Courage JD, Nickmercs, Myth, NRG Unknown, Kaysid, Dr Disrespect, Symfuhny, TimTheTatMan, and several others welcomed him with warm responses.
Fortnite fans loved seeing the chemistry between Daequan, Hamlinz, and Myth. Darryle "Hamlinz" Hamil has been absent from Fortnite for quite some time too.
Seeing these three team up together is going to be huge for the competitive Fortnite scene. Simultaneously, OG players like Nickmercs talking about returning to competitive Fortnite might mean trouble for all KBM players.
Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is on the horizon, and hopefully, it will bring several more legends back to the game. Perhaps, Tfue and Ninja might also consider returning to competitive Fortnite soon.
Regardless, it is brilliant to see that TSM Daequan has been doing well and recovering quickly. Fans cannot wait to experience his infectious energy on Fortnite live streams shortly.
Published 01 Dec 2020, 17:46 IST