Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5: Changes players expect in Casual and Competitive lobbies

As the Marvel-themed Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 is drawing to a close, there are various changes players would like to see Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

These changes have to be for both the competitive and casual side of the game. Players want Epic Games to compromise on certain mechanics (mythic abilities) and bring back some items from previous seasons.

Compiling all these community requests gives a clear picture of how players believe things should look like in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. While some players will miss the superheroes and their mythic abilities, they will have to adjust to these changes.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 Competitive and Casual Wishlist

THE BEST WISH LIST YET

CASUAL/QOL COMPETITIVE pic.twitter.com/jHPgzMIiat — Chap (@ChapFN) November 30, 2020

Epic Games try their best to up the ante with every new season. The same can be deduced from all the leaks about Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

A wishlist tweeted by competitive Fortnite player Ryan "Chap" Chaplo listed several changes that players would like to see in Fortnite.

Weapon changes

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 was dominated by mythic weapons. Casual players enjoyed this dynamic, but it wasn't suitable for competitive players.

In fact, Dr.Doom's mythic weapon was disabled during the FNCS. Thus, the next season might not feature so many character-based mythic weapons.

While players will miss Iron Man for his Unibeam, they can expect old weapons like the mythic Drum Gun to return to the game.

Likewise, a considerable section of the community wants the Tactical Shotgun to return to the game, replacing the Combat Shotgun.

Another wished-for return in the Minigun. The weapon doesn't require much skill to use since it is more of a spray-and-pray weapon. Perhaps it will return in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 as a mythic weapon.

Competitive players, however, do not want the Marvel mythic weapons in tournaments and Cash Cups. Chapter 2 - Season 5 FNCS certainly will employ a different dynamic to shape the meta.

Instead of hero-based mythic weapons, Epic Games might introduce the traditional guns of mythic variance. However, it will be interesting to see what equipment changes follow.

Equipment changes

Survival in a battle royale depends on equipment and Fortnite definitely has something for every situation. Epic Games like to change things up with their equipment with major developments. That is why the Shockwave Grenades were added after Fortnite Chapter 1 - Season X.

Fortnite Season 5 Wishlist



- Take away broken POI’s like stark industries and add back hot spots for POIs.

- Add back some rotation like launch pads etc...

- Remove all mytics items from competitive.

- Add back tacs and buff combats like the old ones.

- Add back some old POIs. — Sasuke Pluto (@SasukePlutoo) November 29, 2020

The Black Hole appeared after Season X, and it might usher in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 as well. Thus, it might be that Shockwave Grenades are replaced by something new.

Several players have suggested that adding Launchpads for rotations might be a brilliant idea. Or perhaps, the Shadow Bomb can make a comeback in Season 5.

Along with these, maybe crashpads will also come back in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5.

Quality of life changes

The wishlist also mentions how lobbies should consist of 150 players. Similarly, Custom Lobbies should have customization settings that allow merging with Creative maps.

Players should also be able to reconnect to the match if they face any connection difficulties. Players should also be able to buy back their teammates even if the tag expires.

Epic Games also need to provide players with a copy of the patch notes like previous seasons. This allowed players to know every little detail that was changed in Fortnite.

As for competitions and tournaments, Fortnite should organize them with a 30-day notice. Several other changes mentioned the condition of the map and the lobbies players regularly face.

Hopefully, Epic Games will consider all these before Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 officially kicks off.