Fortnite: Top 3 changes players want in Chapter 2 - Season 5

Chapter 2 of Fortnite saw the game change in big ways. The map changed, the story and lore expanded, and several new features entered play. It's been a long journey, but Season 5 of Chapter 2 will be here any day now. Fortnite is currently in the middle of a season filled with Marvel Comics characters and references.

The core game play of Fortnite remains unchanged, though. That is something that will always be intact. Other elements, such as game modes and locations are constantly coming in and out of the battle royale. There are a few things that players would love to see changed in Chapter 5.

3 changes Fortnite players want in Season 5

#3 – Zone Wars

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Players want a change in game modes. The typical game modes like Solo, Duos, and Squads will remain, but fans want Zone Wars back. Zone Wars is still playable within the Fortnite Creative mode, but bringing it back to public matchmaking would be a huge, posititve change.

Zone Wars is based on a community-created mode that sees the end circle chaos replicated throughout the game. Players truly believed it was a balanced, fast paced mode with a chance at entering the competitive scene. Fans have been itching for some Zone Wars matches that matter.

#2 – More Marvel

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

This is more of something that stays the same within Fortnite. The change would be the often seen change in themes from Fortnite season to Fortnite season. More Marvel would change that trend. Fans want to see the current story run across multiple seasons.

Several players have stated that Season 4 has been the most fun Fortnite has been in a long time. The inclusion of Marvel locations and characters has brought a lot of enjoyment. Instead of finishing the in-game story, fans want to see the Marvel and Fortnite crossover expand heavily into Season 5.

#1 – Old Map

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

This has been on Fortnite player's wish lists for a long time. Games typically have some throwback events or older maps get remastered within their multiplayers. Fortnite is an ever evolving game, but could easily satisfy the older players who want some nostalgia.

It could be for a short period due to the time traveling event in the story or be a separate LTM. Fans are just dying to see the old map, at least in some form, return to Fortnite. The likes of Dusty Depot and Risky Reels are missed and would be welcomed back to the battle royale island.