Fortnite: Season 4 end already in sight

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 just started a week ago and its end date is already known. According to @HYPEX on Twitter, Fortnite Season 4 will end on November 30th. That leaves very little time for Fortnite Season 4 to develop its themes.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4

Just because we believe we know the season’s end date doesn’t mean that things can’t change, as Fortnite has certainly shown itself to be prone to delays. Nevertheless, with only two months with the Fortnite-Marvel crossover season it seems like an ambitious window considering how much Marvel content is available.

We also know that Fortnite intends to extend the current roster of superheroes and supervillains in the game, likely resulting in more stories, more challenges, and more events, and with roughly eight weeks left in the season we can estimate that a major update will drop at least every other week.

One of the things we don’t know, however, is how this season will lead into the next season of Fortnite. There have already been some guesses that the next season will continue the superhero theme, only jumping over the DC instead, but there hasn’t been any clues or confirmation yet.

However, superhero fatigue seems to be draining the Fortnite community’s interest in these kinds of topics so it would be difficult to imagine that Fortnite would test their luck by indulging in another months-long arc following a cast of characters with a very similar genre.

The upside of knowing when the season ends

One upside to knowing when the season will end is that those players unhappy with the Marvel crossover, or who consider it to be aggressive advertising, can simply take a brief break from the game and check it out later.

However, considering how long in advance Fortnite plans out its events, it’s likely that they already have most of the next season planned out and likely candidates for the seasons thereafter.