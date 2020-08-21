Fortnite: Are all the superheroes becoming stale?

It’s hard to imagine a time when you could play Fortnite and not see dozens of players running around looking like some version of whatever superhero is most popular as of late. Fortnite has had skins of your favorite characters, locations named after popular anti-heroes, events where villains drop in to shake things up, and now entire seasons dedicated to superheroes. Some are beginning to wonder, maybe it’s a bit much.

Fortnite, before popular characters were everywhere

We need some new trends. Tired of hearing about Fortnite and superhero movies. — Collin McAteer (@Collin93387) October 10, 2018

Way back when Fortnite was just the latest free-to-play game to hit the market, before anyone could have imagined that it would become the most profitable game for two years in a row, Fortnite used to make skins that were obvious references to popular characters. One of the earliest hit skins, The Reaper, was an obvious allusion to the new hit movie, John Wick.

It’s incredible to think that there was a time when Fortnite used to make references to popular culture rather than just absorb it, but The Reaper was enough of a success that more skins referencing popular characters were soon to follow.

But eventually Fortnite was able to grow big enough that they were able to outright license the characters they wanted rather than just referencing them. Why play some no-name character pretending to be John Wick when you can just play the actual John Wick?

Thanos changed everything

How do you feel about all of these Superhero crossovers in Fortnite? Are you a big fan of them or are you growing tired of them? Let us know in the replies.https://t.co/DkuMxzRRC1 — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) August 17, 2020

It seemed that Fortnite’s one true love would be Marvel, at least for a while, as the game developed tie-in after tie-in with the franchise over and over. It’s almost easy to forget that Fortnite isn’t actually owned by Marvel, but the game’s Thanos events ended up becoming massive hits. Naturally these events were coordinated with the release of the Avengers films Infinity War and Endgame.

But even these were limited to a specific LTM, and technically held apart from the core Battle Royale game mode.

DC and Marvel fight over Fortnite

I know but im tired of the superhero crossovers you know? — Popicless (@thecutecattt) June 15, 2020

It seems all the attention Fortnite paid towards Marvel ultimately made DC a little jealous. We can’t know for sure exactly what kind of deal was made to make Fortnite Season 3 the Aquaman season, but the presence and influence of DC over this season’s theme is unmistakable.

Whether you loved or hated season 3, Fortnite Season 3’s involvement with Aquaman could certainly be considered a little forced at times, and new leaks regarding Season 4 are implying that the next season could be centered around Wolverine.

At a certain point someone has to ask, how much is too much?

With all these superhero events and seasons, at what point will Fortnite players begin to wonder how much Marvel and DC is affecting their game’s development? Are Fortnite players happy knowing how much time and effort is being spent in order to faithfully recreate characters and content for Marvel instead of improving the myriad problems that the community has been asking about?

And at what point will players lose interest in superheroes? Does Fortnite want their game to be tied to the popularity of a genre that has perhaps overstayed its welcome? Hopefully Fortnite Season 4 doesn’t tire people out.