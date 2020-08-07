Fortnite: Thor and Galactus are the next superheroes to visit the Battle Royale island, suggest new leaks

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 has now entered its final phase. So far, the highlights have no doubt been the exciting cosmetics, the wholesome map changes and the much-awaited release of cars.

Now, with the map in its final form with a good road network, fans are already looking forward to a new event. A few days back, information about an event code-named ‘HighTower’ was released. According to leaks, one of the event files uses the same effect as the rift, back in Fortnite Season 5. You can see the leaks below.

There's a HighTower event files, and one of the files (BP_HighTower_Crack) uses the same effect as the season 5 rift, which is "P_Geode_Crack_FX"! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

The HighTower Sky crack will USE THE SAME EFFECT LIKE IN SEASON 5 THE RIFT! | #Fortnite



(via. @HYPEX ) — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) August 5, 2020

Fortnite: Are Thor and Galactus coming to the Battle Royal island?

Due to the initial updates, Fortnite fans were expecting the return of ‘Kevin the Cube’. However, this looked unlikely as the ‘Hightower event’ is expected to leave medieval-looking markings on different parts of the map. You can look at the markings in the tweets below. There are a total of six crater-like markings that are expected to show up in different locations on the Fortnite map.

The "Hightower" event will leave markings on the map that look like this: pic.twitter.com/xUvOyKBRBN — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 5, 2020

Since the initial leaks, the following clip was released, along with the sound file.

This "HighTower" Rift will appear in the map very soon, right above the agency, here's how it sounds:



Also HUGE thanks to @Asriel_Dev for helping me enable it ingame, drop him a follow! pic.twitter.com/QPJLodCws0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

As it turned out, fans were quick to play the above audio in a Spectrogram, which revealed a rather familiar shape. It looks like the silhouette belongs to Marvel Comics’ Galactus. You can even make out the shape of his crown.

If you play the Rift sound (previous tweet) in a spectrogram it shows a shape of "someone", thanks to @Asriel_Dev again for getting a very clear view! pic.twitter.com/854LAelyYQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

Furthermore, Fortnite leaker HYPEX released more news in the form of a comic book that some console players can see in the Battle Royale menu. You can see his tweet below:

Remember the Comic Books thing i told you about? well.. some people on console are seeing a comic book in their Battle Pass menu.. this should appear for everyone in the upcoming days/weeks as a teaser for *something*!



Thanks to @metalbelmont for sending me this! pic.twitter.com/hdNBI1VZ6A — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2020

The comic book has images of none other than the God of Thunder himself! Fortnite leakers were quick to point out the leaked images of Thor along with the silhouette of Galactus.

THOR & GALACTUS CROSSOVER CONFIRMED?



The "HighTower" event audio file leaked yesterday put into an image looks like Galactus 👀



Also one of the leaked comic books contains a image of Thor!



Thor Images: @HYPEX #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/4u9ucx83eZ — FNLeaksAndInfo // Fortnite Leaks (@FNLeaksAndInfo) August 6, 2020

Of course, there is currently no official confirmation of this event or any of the things mentioned above. However, the markings and the rift effect, along with Galactus’ silhouette and Thor’s appearance via the comic book, cannot really be a coincidence.

Furthermore, as we are coming towards the end of the season, drastic events can be expected, and there just might be something related to Thor and Galactus!