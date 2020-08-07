Fortnite: Thor and Galactus are the next superheroes to visit the Battle Royale island, suggest new leaks

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 has now entered its final phase. So far, the highlights have no doubt been the exciting cosmetics, the wholesome map changes and the much-awaited release of cars.
Now, with the map in its final form with a good road network, fans are already looking forward to a new event. A few days back, information about an event code-named ‘HighTower’ was released. According to leaks, one of the event files uses the same effect as the rift, back in Fortnite Season 5. You can see the leaks below.
Fortnite: Are Thor and Galactus coming to the Battle Royal island?
Due to the initial updates, Fortnite fans were expecting the return of ‘Kevin the Cube’. However, this looked unlikely as the ‘Hightower event’ is expected to leave medieval-looking markings on different parts of the map. You can look at the markings in the tweets below. There are a total of six crater-like markings that are expected to show up in different locations on the Fortnite map.
Since the initial leaks, the following clip was released, along with the sound file.
As it turned out, fans were quick to play the above audio in a Spectrogram, which revealed a rather familiar shape. It looks like the silhouette belongs to Marvel Comics’ Galactus. You can even make out the shape of his crown.
Furthermore, Fortnite leaker HYPEX released more news in the form of a comic book that some console players can see in the Battle Royale menu. You can see his tweet below:
The comic book has images of none other than the God of Thunder himself! Fortnite leakers were quick to point out the leaked images of Thor along with the silhouette of Galactus.
Of course, there is currently no official confirmation of this event or any of the things mentioned above. However, the markings and the rift effect, along with Galactus’ silhouette and Thor’s appearance via the comic book, cannot really be a coincidence.
Furthermore, as we are coming towards the end of the season, drastic events can be expected, and there just might be something related to Thor and Galactus!Published 07 Aug 2020, 16:34 IST