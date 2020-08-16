Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4: Midas Rex and Wolverine set to make an entry next season

Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 threw in a range of interesting character outfits. We saw Aquaman and Captain America, and to top it all off we also saw the Black Manta skin being released this season. Further, a few days ago we talked about the possibility of two new Marvel characters being released as part of the HighTower event, which might as well be the final one for the season.

Both Thor and Galactus skins are bound to attract a lot of attention. However, the future looks bright as well. Over the past few days, quite a few exciting characters have been confirmed, along with rumors of what could be a Wolverine skin for Fortnite’s Season 4. In this article, we look at everything we know so far.

Fortnite Season 4: The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex outfits confirmed

Just yesterday, we talked about ‘The Last Laugh’ bundle which was leaked by dataminers recently. The bundle consists of The Joker, Poison Ivy and Midas Rex outfits, along with the Laugh Riot Back Bloom, and the Midas Crest back blings. The same was confirmed by the official Fortnite twitter account via the following tweet:

While the two DC characters are surely going to be well received, the new Midas Rex outfit all but confirms that he is alive. Of course, we talked about Donald Mustard’s tweet on the matter as well.

Regardless, the bundle has been confirmed to release on November 17th, 2020, as you can see above. Speculation about Midas being alive has been rife over the last few weeks, and now it has been confirmed. (almost)

Fortnite Season 4: Possible Wolverine outfit?

Finally, another interesting development is with respect to the following tweet posted by Fortnite leaker, HYPEX. As it turns out, a ‘reliable source’ has confirmed that a Wolverine skin along with his signature 'Claws' pickaxe is underway, and could likely be the next season's secret skin.

If that is true, Fortnite players will be able to wander the Battle Royale island as Wolverine come next season, something which is sure to ignite interest. Wolverine is easily one of the most, if not the most popular X-men character ever. Of course, as of yet, nothing has been confirmed, and all fans can do is wait until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 arrives.

When does Fortnite Season 4 come out?

Again, this hasn’t been confirmed yet, and there might be a delay or two, but as of now Fortnite leakers have confirmed that the current season is set to end on the 27th of August. This is subject to delay, which is almost a Fortnite tradition at this point. You can see the tweet which confirms the date below.