Fortnite’s complex storyline has always been a crucial part of the overall experience. While of late, Fortnite players had accused Epic for not bringing the storyline forward, things might be about to change. As we head towards the end of Chapter 2 Season 3, there are quite a few things that players are looking forward to.

Further, one character that virtually all Fortnite players have wondered about is Midas. We last saw him struggling in this Chapter 2, Season 3's trailer, when he was attacked by a shark. However, players have been reluctant to believe that the he is actually dead, and now their suspicions have been confirmed! (almost)

Image Credits: Donald Mustard, Twitter.com

Donald Mustard drops new hints regarding Fortnite’s storyline

Very recently, we spoke about the ‘Last Laugh’ bundle that was leaked by dataminers. The bundle consists of the The Joker, Poison Ivy and the Midas Rex outfits. Shortly after the leak, Fortnite's official twitter account confirmed it with the following tweet.

They say laughter is the best medicine, right Batman? 💊



Create some chaos, wreak some havoc, and embrace the madness with The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex Outfits, available November 17 in The Last Laugh Bundle.



Read our blog for more info: https://t.co/Jr4UbyIOGE pic.twitter.com/WbLK5DEUPV — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 15, 2020

A few hours later, we saw Donald Mustard, who is the worldwide Creative Director at Epic Games, tweet the following hints with regard to the future of the storyline. As you can see, he confirmed that Midas is indeed alive and well, and in all probability will play a crucial role in the near future.

More and more characters are making their way towards Zero...



And yes, Midas seems to be doing just fine. https://t.co/ynwpzG3Ehn — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 15, 2020

Further, he also said that a lot of characters are heading towards Zero, which was important to some of the past events we have seen. It was the Vault’s core back in Season 1, and its collision with rockets during the End event was what caused the massive explosion which eventually made way for the Black hole.

The orb gets cracked each time a rift zone is about to open. Additionally, there is a humanoid version of the Zero point as well, although its’ purpose with respect to the storyline is currently unknown. However, as you can see in the tweet, it now appears that the mystery may see its end in a few weeks.

Image Credits: Firstpost

For now, all we know is that quite a few Fortnite characters are making their way towards Zero, and that in all probability includes Midas, as well.