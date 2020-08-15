New Fortnite leaks are rolling in this morning, as the 'Last Laugh' Bundle has just been revealed. As with all leaks, this news is unofficial. However, the bundle was data-mined and announced by some of the most reputable members of the Fortnite leaking community. So while nothing is confirmed, it's very likely this new cosmetic bundle will arrive soon.

According to the data-miners, the Last Laugh Bundle will feature three different characters, all known villains, and some other items that pair nicely with the skins. There's also a release date for the bundle and seemingly official box art.

What's in the Last Laugh Bundle?

The bundle was leaked by data-miner @iFireMonkey and backed up by @ShiinaBR, who are both well-known in the community for their deadly accurate information. Below, you can see the full details of the Last Laugh Bundle as well as the cover art Epic Games could use.

Fortnite - The Last Laugh Bundle

Release: November 17, 2020

Price: $30 USD



Includes:

1000 VBucks

Outfits: The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex

Backblings: Laugh Riot [Reactive], Back Bloom, Midas Crest

Pickaxes: Bad Joke, The Joker's Revenge, Ivy Axe, Kingmaker

Contrail: Pick a Card pic.twitter.com/U1I19gr43k — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 15, 2020

The Last Laugh Bundle costs $30 and will be released on November 17! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 15, 2020

As evident from the tweet, there are three major players within this bundle, being The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas. Fortnite veterans will remember that Midas played an integral role in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 2 as one of the storyline's main villains. However, in this bundle, it appears Midas has donned a new look and isn't solid gold anymore, which is interesting.

As for the other two characters, both The Joker and Poison Ivy come from DC Comics are some of Batman's most hated villains. With Harley Quinn already in Fortnite, the duo should feel right at home in any player's cosmetic locker.

Aside from the skins, there are multiple other cosmetics than seem to pair nicely with each outfit. Midas has the Kingmaker Harvesting Tool and Midas Crest backbling. Poison Ivy can don the Back Bloom backbling and Ivy Axe Harvesting Tool. Lastly, The Joker features a reactive backbling named Laugh Riot and two Harvesting Tools with the Bad Joke and Joker's Revenge.

The Last Laugh Bundle will also supposedly come with the Pick A Card Contrail and 1,000 V-Bucks. All of this is rumored to be releasing on November 17, 2020 for $30. It's currently unclear if Epic Games plans to make Last Laugh available in stores but seeing as there's box art, there's a good chance that happens.