Fortnite: Harley Quinn returns to the Item Shop, challenges revealed 

Epic Games' Fortnite is known for its fun crossover events which involve a range of exciting skins, themes and challenges, the most recent being the Chapter 2, Season 3 Aquaman theme.

One such crossover skin which was loved by the Fortnite community was the DC Comics' Harley Quinn skin. Initially launched in February this year, the skin went on to become one of the most popular skins in the Fortnite Item Shop, until it was removed eventually.

The popularity was such, that fans began actively demanding the return of Harley Quinn to Fortnite for the past few months.

Epic Games: Rerelease of Harley Quinn in Fortnite - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/xoiTBfYBeV prin @Change — 🐟Caramel_Hyper🐟 (@Caramel96522269) August 12, 2020

ya know ... i’ve been watching suicide squad and birds of prey on repeat for the last couple days . PLEASE EPIC BRING BACK THE HARLEY QUINN SKIN . PLEASE I AM BEGGING YOU . @FortniteGame — ogmothersquirrel (@jaydapaigee) August 13, 2020

Fortnite has now ensured that their pleas do not fall on deaf ears, as they officially announced the return of the Maiden of Mayhem to the Item Shop, along with Harley Quinn Challenges in Fortnite.

Stir up some mayhem with the one, the only… Harley Quinn!



The Harley Quinn Outfit, Harley Hitter and Punchline Pickaxes are back in the Shop. pic.twitter.com/HO5jGjUQCj — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 15, 2020

Fortnite ft. Harley Quinn

One of DC Comics' most iconic characters, Harley Quinn was announced as a part of Fortnite in February this year, as part of the promotions for the Superhero movie - The Birds of Prey.

Fortnite had initially announced this crossover with the song 'Joke's on You' playing in the background:

I’m the one they should be scared of. BECAUSE I’M HARLEY FRICKIN’ QUINN!#HarleyQuinn is ready for mayhem and bringing Gotham’s havoc straight to Fortnite. Grab the Harley Quinn Bundle tonight starting at 7PM ET, learn more about the bundle in our blog: https://t.co/JUkKl7KNep pic.twitter.com/iFb335rIfC — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 6, 2020

Epic had also released an exclusive list of Harley Quinn challenges, which helped unlock the Always Fantabulous Harley outfit:

List of Harley Quinn Challenges in Fortnite

Place top 30 in Solo, Duos, or Squads, then top 20, then top 10. (1)

Hit weak points. (100)

Deal damage using Pickaxes. (100)

Now, it is rumoured that Fortnite decided to bring back Harley Quinn as a build-up to the highly anticipated DC FanDome event. In addition to the Harley Quinn outfit, the Harley Hitter and Punchline Pickaxes have also returned to the Item Shop.

While the Harley Quinn skin is available for 1500 V-Bucks, the Punchline Pickaxe and Harley Hitter are both priced at 800 V-Bucks.

Players can also procure the Harley Quinn Bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks:

Fortnite Item Shop for 15th August, 2020, featuring the Harley Quinn items (Image Credits: FireMonkey/ Twitter)

With this return of Harley Quinn in Fortnite, get ready to once again wreak havoc in-game with the Cupid of Crime.

That's not all, as according to online leaks, the Batman Caped Crusader pack is also expected to be available very soon, in the Item Shop:

The Batman Caped Crusader Pack will be available for all players within the next 24-48 hours. pic.twitter.com/jXPH4e8kDc — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 14, 2020

The Batman Caped Crusader bundle has started showing up on the Samsung version of Fortnite.



Expect it to come back really soon! pic.twitter.com/xbsJdcrPyR — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 14, 2020

The time has come for DC fans to rejoice.

Reactions Online

For a while now, fans have been petitioning for the return of Harley Quinn to Fortnite and the power of the people has finally prevailed, with her much awaited return to the Item Shop.

Check out some of the reactions below:

We bought back Harley Quinn! Yes! As promised I bought the entire shop today @FortniteGame I have achieved my main goal. Idk whats the point of buying vbucks anymore now. Somebody help me. — Wide Putin (@InfernoRpt) August 15, 2020

Thank you! About time! Harley Quinn!Geez! 😂 — Trina_Trin (@TrinaTrin2) August 15, 2020

Well this is awesome to see come back! LOVE Harley Quinn!https://t.co/5IYd0Qs6Pq — I Talk Lawsuit (@ITalkFortnite) August 15, 2020

I like how fortnite was completely aware that Harley Quinn was extremely hyped. So they post about her and not even the Catwoman or the Batman bundle lmaoo https://t.co/DWPZxk7Ged — Joshua • #FreeFortnite (@Creeperbrine102) August 15, 2020

CATWOMAN IS BACK HARLEY QUINN IS BACK OMG OMG BEST SHOP EVER I DONT CARE ABOUT THE OTHER ITEMS #fortnite pic.twitter.com/L7yy1JqZU3 — 💤🌺Zarensa🌺💤 (@zARENSAz) August 15, 2020

THEY FINALLY BROUGHT BACK HARLEY QUINN IN FORTNITE IM GETTING HER RN WTF — brooke (@akisslftv) August 15, 2020

As evident from the tweets above, Fortnite seems to have pulled off a W in deciding to bring back the Harley Quinn set.

With the Batman Caped Crusader set also expected to drop soon, fans are certainly in for a treat.

You can watch the videos below, which offer you a glimpse of Harley Quinn's return in the Fortnite Item Shop: