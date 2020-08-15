Fortnite: Harley Quinn returns to the Item Shop, challenges revealed 

Epic Games' Fortnite is known for its fun crossover events which involve a range of exciting skins, themes and challenges, the most recent being the Chapter 2, Season 3 Aquaman theme.
One such crossover skin which was loved by the Fortnite community was the DC Comics' Harley Quinn skin. Initially launched in February this year, the skin went on to become one of the most popular skins in the Fortnite Item Shop, until it was removed eventually.
The popularity was such, that fans began actively demanding the return of Harley Quinn to Fortnite for the past few months.
Fortnite has now ensured that their pleas do not fall on deaf ears, as they officially announced the return of the Maiden of Mayhem to the Item Shop, along with Harley Quinn Challenges in Fortnite.
Fortnite ft. Harley Quinn
One of DC Comics' most iconic characters, Harley Quinn was announced as a part of Fortnite in February this year, as part of the promotions for the Superhero movie - The Birds of Prey.
Fortnite had initially announced this crossover with the song 'Joke's on You' playing in the background:
Epic had also released an exclusive list of Harley Quinn challenges, which helped unlock the Always Fantabulous Harley outfit:
List of Harley Quinn Challenges in Fortnite
- Place top 30 in Solo, Duos, or Squads, then top 20, then top 10. (1)
- Hit weak points. (100)
- Deal damage using Pickaxes. (100)
Now, it is rumoured that Fortnite decided to bring back Harley Quinn as a build-up to the highly anticipated DC FanDome event. In addition to the Harley Quinn outfit, the Harley Hitter and Punchline Pickaxes have also returned to the Item Shop.
While the Harley Quinn skin is available for 1500 V-Bucks, the Punchline Pickaxe and Harley Hitter are both priced at 800 V-Bucks.
Players can also procure the Harley Quinn Bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks:
With this return of Harley Quinn in Fortnite, get ready to once again wreak havoc in-game with the Cupid of Crime.
That's not all, as according to online leaks, the Batman Caped Crusader pack is also expected to be available very soon, in the Item Shop:
The time has come for DC fans to rejoice.
Reactions Online
For a while now, fans have been petitioning for the return of Harley Quinn to Fortnite and the power of the people has finally prevailed, with her much awaited return to the Item Shop.
Check out some of the reactions below:
As evident from the tweets above, Fortnite seems to have pulled off a W in deciding to bring back the Harley Quinn set.
With the Batman Caped Crusader set also expected to drop soon, fans are certainly in for a treat.
You can watch the videos below, which offer you a glimpse of Harley Quinn's return in the Fortnite Item Shop:

Published 15 Aug 2020, 13:08 IST