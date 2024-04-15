When it comes to choosing the best LEGO Fortnite seeds, the choices are nearly infinite. Given how each world is uniquely procedurally generated, it is a mixed box of chocolates. There's no way of knowing what you will find in it, either. Until you dive into a world and explore a bit, it will remain shrouded in mystery and hide its secrets.

While loading into a random world to start your adventure has its own thrills, it's filled with uncertainty. This is where the best LEGO Fortnite seeds come into play. While their open worlds will be filled with danger, you will be able to make use of the environment and take advantage of your surroundings from the get-go.

If nothing else, this will make your start much easier and allow you to progress faster. You will be able to gain easy access to resources, different biomes (creatures that inhabit them), caves, and everything a player needs to get off the ground running. With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about the best LEGO Fortnite seeds.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

What are LEGO Fortnite seeds?

Simply put, LEGO Fortnite seeds are a unique string of numbers anywhere between 1-2147583647 (ten digits). Each set of digits will create a unique world that players can explore. There are over two billion unique LEGO Fortnite seeds that one can access — far more than any player can try in one lifetime. As such, some worlds out there are completely unexplored.

Each LEGO Fortnite seed will create a world different from the others. In terms of in-game distinction, this could mean that one world could have all three different biomes nestled a few feet away from each other, while another world could have grasslands stretching on for miles.

Different LEGO Fortnite seeds also affect the way resources are distributed. Some worlds could feature an abundance of resources near your spawn point, while others may see a severe dearth of them. Though more experienced players do love a good challenge, those new to an open-world setting will find adjusting rather difficult. This is why knowing the best LEGO Fortnite seeds to try out will make all the difference during a session.

How to enter and use LEGO Fortnite seeds

Enter numbers to create a seed (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

Before jumping into the list of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds, you will first need to know how to use and enter them. While this may seem complicated, Epic Games has ensured that anyone can do this with minimal effort. Here are the steps you need to follow to enter LEGO Fortnite seeds:

Boot the game and select the LEGO Fortnite mode

Launch it and select "Create"

Choose a "New World Slot" and select one

Enter the LEGO Fortnite seed and press "Start"

If you do not wish to enter a specific LEGO Fortnite seed, that is fine as well. The game will auto-generate one for your new world. This is done at random. That being said, before hitting the "start" button, ensure all settings are to your liking.

Once the world is created, you will not be able to change any settings related to it, such as game modes (Sandbox/Survival) and other advanced options like Friendly Damage.

Best LEGO Fortnite seeds (April 2024)

With the basics out of the way, it's time to take a look at some of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds out there.

1) Beginner's Playground (120715)

Beginner's Playground (120715) (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

Beginner's Playground is one of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds you can try as a newbie. You start off in grassland with plenty of flat terrain to build upon and a nearby lake you can visit for fishing. A lot of resources can be found in and around your spawn location, which will make it easy to hit the ground running. There's also a cave nearby, but you should probably avoid it until you're ready to explore.

Looks like paradise (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

Moving past the basics, what makes this one of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for beginners is that the other two biomes are not too far off. If you climb the nearby hill, you will be able to see them in the distance. Granted, it will take some time to reach these biomes, but that's the entire point. This will ensure that you have all your basics covered before venturing out to explore your brave new world.

2) Cave In! (1777090428)

Cave In! (1777090428) (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

For those who love exploring caves in LEGO Fortnite, "Cave In!" is one of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds to try out. While caves are not too hard to find, being able to secure two close to the spawn location will speed up your ability to level up your village. Resources like Knotroot and Marble will be easily accessible, allowing you to expand your settlement with ease during the early game.

Cross the river to reach the desert (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

To sweeten the deal, there's a water body near the spawn location, and across it lies a desert biome. If this wasn't good enough, there's an ice biome a relatively short distance away as well. This will give you access to all three biomes, enabling you to build a blooming town as you see fit.

3) King Of The Hill (2153634)

King Of The Hill (2153634) (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

When it comes to the best LEGO Fortnite seeds to have fun with, this one stands out because of the massive hill located near your spawn point. It will take some effort to get to its peak, but this spot would be an ideal base/outpost for players to build upon. It overlooks everything around it and would be perfect for even building a fort or fortress.

Building on high ground has its perks (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

From the top of this hill, you can also spot the snow biome. It's located rather close to your spawning point as well. This will make exploring the frigid wilds rather easy.

To top it all off, your spawn location is filled to the brim with trees to harvest for wood and rocks to crack open for stone. You will not have to leave this area in search of resources for a very long time.

4) I See Seashells By The Sea Shore (01011993)

I See Seashells By The Sea Shore (01011993) (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

If you are looking for one of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds that offers a sea-view front, your search has ended. A short run away from your spawning location, you will find a near-endless expanse of water. It stretches far beyond what the eye can see and is the perfect place if you love water-based builds.

Water everywhere (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

That being said, since Epic Games has yet to introduce ships or underwater cities and/or buildings, you may want to limit yourself to building close to land. Given that this is all still a work in progress, water could affect your builds and destroy them. The last thing you would want is to log in and find your hard work quite literally swept away by the sea.

5) Winter Wonderland (0423895690)

Winter Wonderland (0423895690) (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

If you are an advanced player and want to explore the frigid regions of your world from the get-go, this is one of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds for you. Not too far from your spawn location, you will be able to see two massive frozen peaks in the distance. While getting to them will take some legwork, it should not take too long to reach them. If you are ambitious enough, you could even make a monorail to connect the two peaks. This would make traveling between them faster.

Take care while exploring the cold region (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

Aside from the snow region being nearby, there is also a water body relatively close to your spawning location. This will be useful for fishing. There is also a defensive line of hills surrounding the water body. They could potentially be used to set up tiny forts. Sadly, the desert biome is nowhere to be seen, but the spawn location has five caves nearby that should make harvesting advanced resources easy.

Note: The list of best LEGO Fortnite seeds is subjective in nature. Depending on your playstyle and expertise in-game, they may not be favorable and/or beneficial to you.

