How to build a Functional Monorail in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite has gained considerable acclaim within the gaming community for its innovative gameplay concept. Players have the freedom to traverse LEGO Land and construct anything to tailor their gaming preferences. Launched on December 7, 2023, LEGO Fortnite quickly captured the community's attention, with players showcasing their creativity by crafting diverse in-game transportation and other elements.

Among these creations, gamers are ambitiously developing a Functional Monorail in LEGO Fortnite. However, creating it is not a simple task. It requires careful consideration of materials and precise alignment to ensure a flawless and well-balanced result. This article mentions the steps of constructing a Functional Monorail in LEGO Fortnite.

Steps to build a Functional Monorail in LEGO Fortnite

1) Items

YouTuber Perfect Score has created a video where he details the necessary items for building a Functional Monorail in LEGO Fortnite. In the video, he provides insights into the alignment process, making the construction process easier. Before commencing with the building, ensure you have the following items on hand:

Huge amount of Ancient Thin Floor: 12x2x1(Measurement)

2 Dynamic Foundations

2 Adorned Railings: 1x16x2 (Measurement)

Wood Foundation: 4x16x2 (Measurement)

3 Large Thrusters

8 Small Wheels

2) Select a high spot

Head towards an elevated location on the map. (Image via Epic Games)

After gathering all the components for the Functional Monorail, head towards an elevated location on the map. Opt for high points such as mountains or steep areas, enabling seamless transitions between different biomes. The greater the elevation chosen for your Monorail, the more gratifying outcomes you'll achieve, thanks to the added height.

3) Alignment process

Position two Dynamic Foundations. (Image via Epic Games)

Begin by constructing a level wooden platform using the Ancient Thin Floor measuring 12x2x1, extending from one point to another. Subsequently, position two Dynamic Foundations at the initial point of the previously created wooden platform, ensuring there is a gap between them, preventing them from touching.

Place 2 Adorned Railings to the Foundations. (Image via Epic Games)

Next, place two Adorned Railings to the Foundations. Place one at the starting point of the first Foundation and the other at the endpoint of the second Foundation. For a visual guide, refer to the provided image above.

Place three Large Thrusters on the front and rear sides of the Wood Foundation. (Image via Epic Games)

Following this, position a Wood Foundation at the rear end of one of the Foundations. Then, arrange three Large Thrusters on the front and rear sides of the Wood Foundation. This not only enhances the Monorail's speed but also contributes to its aesthetic appeal and maintains a balance between the Foundations.

Place four small wheels under the Foundations. (Image via Epic Games)

Beneath the Foundations, attach small wheels. Place four small wheels under one Foundation and the remaining four under the other. This configuration ensures stability during motion, preventing the Monorail from deviating off its wooden track. Lastly, install two Activation Switches on each Foundation and activate your Monorail by interacting with them.

