How to craft Shortsword in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Going alone in LEGO Fortnite is dangerous: you’ll want to make at least a Shortsword. An early weapon in the game mode, it’s useful in combat against a variety of foes, relatively cheap, and easy to create. However, you’ll have to do some work to ensure you have one. You can have your villagers or friends help if necessary, but you’ll likely make this blade yourself.

The Shortsword’s power shouldn't be underestimated, either. While it inevitably upgrades into other weapons, this wooden weapon is a great start for your LEGO Fortnite adventures. If you’re just getting started, here’s what you need to be armed and ready to go.

Crafting a Shortsword in LEGO Fortnite

1) Create a Lumber Mill

To get Wooden Rods, you need the Lumber Mill (Image via Epic Games)

The most crucial step when it comes to making a Shortsword in LEGO Fortnite is having access to two things: a Crafting Bench and a Lumber Mill. If you’re going to make your own mill, it will come as a part of the game mode’s tutorial. However, while you’re doing that, you will need these materials:

8 Wood

15 Stone

The recipe for building a Lumber Mill will be under the “Utility” section of your patterns. It’s important to have anyway, so focus on this as soon as it’s available. You need it for Wood Planks and other important materials, after all.

You’ll likely have some spare wood lying around, but if not, gather five pieces to make your Shortsword in LEGO Fortnite. The pattern requires 5 Wooden Rods, each of which takes one piece of wood.

At the top of the screen, you’ll see an icon with wood and a number. Set this to 5 and begin the process of creating the Wooden Rods. While these are useful for various things, such as Cords, we want to build a sword this time. It will take a few moments, and once they’re done, collect them.

2) Craft the sword

All that's left is to forge the weapon (Image via Epic Games)

Now, head to the Crafting Bench and look through your recipes. You’ll find the Shortsword under the sword icon. All that’s left is to confirm you’re using 5 Wooden Rods to make the weapon and wait for it to be created.

While the Shortsword isn't the most powerful weapon in LEGO Fortnite, it’s incredibly useful in the initial stages. It’s also a solid choice for defeating Wolves, Spiders, and Skeletons. You will likely leave this blade behind eventually; it’s a fantastic pick to start combat in Epic Games’ new collaborative mode.

If you’re new to LEGO Fortnite, here are some tips to get you started. This mode has been confirmed to be a permanent game mode, offering players a fresh, new way to build, explore, and survive together.

