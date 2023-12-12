How to play LEGO Fortnite solo: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite offers a delightful open-world environment to dive into with friends or even solo for a more challenging experience, allowing for immersion into a world of survival, creativity, and exploration. This article will guide you through the steps to navigate the challenges of solo play in LEGO Fortnite.

To start your solo adventure, launch the game on your preferred platform and open the Discover menu. Locate and select the LEGO Fortnite tile to enter the game, which will then prompt you to create a new world you can customize to your liking, provided you don't already have one.

Starting your solo LEGO Fortnite journey

Talk to a friendly character when you first start a game (Image via Epic Games/ZackScottGames on YouTube)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Upon entering your new or pre-existing world, you must interact with a friendly character, potentially Brite Bomber or Fishstick, who will guide you through the initial survival steps. You will learn essential skills such as crafting a campfire and building a shelter for protection from hostile enemies during nighttime.

Explore the world to gather the necessary resources for crafting structures and tools. You can collect wood from trees, defeat enemies for occasional drops, and even mine minerals from different types of rock and reserves.

Start by picking basic resources from the ground, and as you advance, you can craft tools for a more efficient approach to resource gathering. Additionally, you can set up farms to harvest crops so that you can maintain your hunger meter and ensure survival during your solo exploration.

Resources like Granite and Wood can be found lying around the starting area (Image via Epic Games/ZackScottGames on YouTube)

Along the journey, you can encounter new recipes, explore diverse locations, and even battle enemies. While some of these enemies are difficult to fight solo, they are not impossible to defeat and will provide a sense of accomplishment when you finally do.

To ensure your solo LEGO Fortnite experience is successful, prioritize crafting weapons and other tools to enhance your capability for survival. Additionally, different biomes house unique resources and challenges, so explore far and wide and utilize your crafting skills to build structures that provide convenience and safety.

Solo play in LEGO Fortnite can be a challenging yet rewarding experience filled with endless possibilities. By following these steps and tips, you'll be equipped to not only survive but thrive and enjoy the vibrant landscape of your solo journey.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!