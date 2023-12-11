How to find Rough Amber and craft Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

In LEGO Fortnite, mastering the art of crafting is essential for progression and survival. A key resource to enhance your crafting abilities is Cut Amber, an incredibly valuable resource. However, finding and crafting Cut Amber will not only require strategic planning and careful exploration of your LEGO world, but also preparation with the right tools.

This article will guide you through where to find Rough Amber and use it to craft Cut Amber while also informing you about the tools and weapons required in this quest.

Acquiring Rough Amber in LEGO Fortnite

Rough Amber (Image via Epic Games/Gamers Heroes on YouTube)

Before getting on with the quest for Cut Amber, make sure you have the right tools for the job. You will need an Uncommon Pickaxe in order to have a tool that can break and farm Rough Amber. To get an Uncommon Pickaxe, you must upgrade your Crafting Bench to an Uncommon status. This can be carried out by using eight Planks and three Shells in the Upgrade Bench menu.

You can obtain Planks by processing wood in the Lumbermill and Shells can be acquired by defeating Rollers in cave and grassy areas. After upgrading your Crafting Bench to Uncommon, you can craft an Uncommon Pickaxe using five Wood.

Rough Amber can be found in the Dry Valley, specifically on hills within the desert biome of your LEGO Fortnite world. Before embarking on this journey, make sure you are prepared to explore all the hilltops and attached hill walls to discover the coveted Rough Amber crystals.

With your Uncommon Pickaxe, you can carefully break down the golden Rough Amber crystals. You should thoroughly explore the attached walls and the hills in order to collect a sufficient quantity of crystals. Since the hills can be an uneven landscape to explore, consider bringing some Wood to build stairs in order to access elevated locations.

Crafting Cut Amber from Rough Amber

Gem Cutter (Image via Epic Games/Gamers Heroes on YouTube)

With the collected Rough Amber, you can return to your LEGO Fortnite village to initiate the process of acquiring Cut Amber. You will need to construct a Gem Cutter, which will require marble slabs, Rough Amber, sand claws, and sand shells.

While you already have Rough Amber, you must gather the other necessary materials. After crafting the Gem Cutter, you can use it to refine Rough Amber into Cut Amber.

With this, you have successfully learned the process of finding Rough Amber and crafting Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite. The obtained Cut Amber opens the door for future crafting recipes for advanced tools.

