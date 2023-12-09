How to get marble slabs in LEGO Fortnite

Unlike the usual granite slabs, marble slabs are slightly harder to come by in LEGO Fortnite. However, it's an important resource that players need to get their hands on early in the game since it is required for crafting certain intermediate-level items later on.

That said, marble slabs cannot be directly obtained in the game either. Like most resources in the game, this item needs to be crafted. Furthermore, they require some precursor items. That said, here's how players can come across marble slabs in LEGO Fortnite.

How to craft marble slabs in LEGO Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

There are two basic items that you need to craft marble slabs in LEGO Fortnite. The first one is marble, which is a resource that can be a little difficult to spot in the game. Furthermore, you will have to acquire a pickaxe, which is also an uncommon tier item. Without it, you won't be able to collect marble deposits in the game.

That solves the issue regarding how to get marble in the game, so what now needs to be discussed is the whereabouts of these items. Unlike granite, marble can only be found inside caves that spawn randomly around the map. So, for now, you might have to venture out into unfamiliar terrain if you want to get your hands on this item.

Every time you crack a marble deposit, you will automatically pick up the item, after which you will be able to find it in your inventory. You can then use this item to make a marble slab. However, to craft marble slabs in LEGO Fortnite, you will have to build a stone breaker for yourself as well.

Expand Tweet

To build a stone breaker, you will need 20 marble and 35 knotroot. However, you won't have access to the equipment unless your village is at a high enough level. That said, once you've reached said level, you will have enough items that will allow you to defend yourself while exploring the different nooks and crannies within the map.

Once you've crafted the stone breaker, you will automatically unlock the marble slab crafting recipe in LEGO Fortnite. For every piece of marble that you insert into the machine, you get one marble slab in return, so the conversion ratio is fairly low.

You can use marble slabs to make better defenses in the game. At this point, Epic Games hasn't introduced any sort of danger. But you and your friends should expect to find some bosses or monsters while playing the game in the upcoming days.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!