All jobs in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite is one of the most popular modes in Fortnite, with millions of players diving into the block-shaped world and completing jobs. Jobs are one of the best ways to expand your village, gather resources, refine materials as well as expand your kingdom on the map.

There are tons of NPC villagers in LEGO Fortnite who can help out with these jobs and help expand your kingdom. Here's a list of all jobs in-game:

There are many jobs in LEGO Fortnite for villagers

Players can assign jobs to all villager NPCs

Build and expand your village with jobs in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

LEGO Fortnite essentially has four jobs that can be assigned to villagers —Exploring, Resource gathering, Cooking Food, and Refining. However, not all jobs are unlocked from the beginning. You must upgrade your village squares to specific levels to unlock jobs.

You can upgrade your village square by gathering resources and building new structures. Here's the tier for jobs in LEGO Fortnite :

Job Level Exploration Level One Resource Jobs Level Two Cooking/ Food Jobs Level Four Refining Jobs Level Six

Exploration jobs are very helpful

Let the villager tag along and provide support (Image via Epic Games)

Exploration jobs entail an NPC villager coming along with you while exploring the map, hunting, or entering caves. These NPCs provide much-needed backup when defeating bosses or mobs.

The companion villager can be given a weapon or a tool to protect or gather resources when exploring. This is especially useful when the NPC gathers wood, granite, or some of the other important resources on the map. It is definitely among the most important jobs in LEGO Fortnite, allowing you to unlock the map and find new biomes with possibilities, raw materials, and mobs.

Resource jobs are the foundation of expansion

Villagers can collect valuable resources for you (Image via Epic Games)

Resource-gathering jobs in LEGO Fortnite allow you to collect the specific resources needed to level up the village or the village square. NPCs can collect a variety of resources but each resource type needs pre-requisites before your NPC can successfully collect them and do the job:

Job Infrastructure/Requirement Output Collect Nearby Resources Crafting Bench Local Resources Refine Stone Stone Breaker Stone Slabs Refine Wood Lumber Mill Rods, Planks

Once these prerequisites are met, the villager will go out and collect these resources. Remember to talk to NPC and collect the resources from them once they are done. This can be done by interacting with the villager and selecting the "how's your job going" option.

Sometimes, the villagers might not bring any resources and they will state the reason - depletion of said resources or lack of availability of said resource in the vicinity.

Food jobs keep everyone fed and happy

Let villagers cook some delicious meals for you is one of the top jobs in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Food and cooking jobs are some of the most important jobs in LEGO Fortnite, enabling you to passively keep a steady flow of food and edibles ready when exploring, defeating bosses, or going on a cross-biome expedition.

You can now offload that duty to the villagers who will now grow crops, cook food as well as gather seeds on their rounds. These tasks need some pre-requisite infrastructures to be present as well:

Job Infrastructure/Requirement Output Cook Food Grill, Oven Cooked Food Grow Food Soil Plot Crops Extract Seeds Grain Mill Seeds for Crops

Refining jobs get you the resources for expansion

Refining jobs give you precious materials for complex builds (Image via Epic Games)

This complex job is unlocked on level six and is an integral part of expanding and growing the village. Refining jobs can be assigned to villagers and they can help in tasks ranging from smelting metal to creating textiles.

Refining jobs is complicated and takes additional time, in addition to requiring complex machinery:

Job Infrastructure/Requirement Outut Smelt Metal Metal Smelter Metal Bars Collect Gems Gem Cutter Cut Stones Create Textiles Loom Fabrics

These refining jobs require you to unlock the smelter, the loom, and the Gem Cutter in the inventory and build menu. This can be done by progressing to higher levels and unlocking newer materials and raw products which can be further refined to build sophisticated machinery. The final products help build complex structures like boats in LEGO Fortnite.

These are all the jobs in LEGO Fortnite and how you can assign them to villagers. Villagers are an integral part of expanding your village, as these NPCs can greatly reduce your workload and automate many processes. LEGO Fortnite is a wonderful way to farm XP in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and unlock all the exciting rewards from the Battle Pass.

