LEGO Fortnite is one of the hottest modes introduced in Chapter 5, taking the world by storm, and making players wonder how to find all villagers and grow their villages. This interactive mode filled with exciting resources, landmarks, and mobs is perfect for exploring and crafting your dream homes and vehicles.

LEGO Fortnite gives players a host of villagers who visit their village and can be recruited straight from the compound. Some villagers have to be hunted down and specially invited. Here's a list of all villagers in LEGO Fortnite and where to find them:

This is how you find all villagers In LEGO Fortnite

What are villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Village squares and structures are important when recruiting villagers (Image via Epic Games)

Villagers are essentially NPCs characters that can be added to your village as members. They can help you out with hunting, crafting, gathering as well as defending your village.

You can also choose a villager to be your companion during quests and adventures, defending you from mobs and helping you gather resources. They can also help you cook, farm, mine, and collect nearby resources. Improving your village becomes much easier with their assistance and they let you farm massive XP.

Where are all the villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Build your village and explore different biomes (Image via Epic Games)

Villagers can be found across various biomes in your Fortnite map. Some will wander into your village and you can recruit them right there while others like Rare or Epic villagers are found in specific biomes.

You can explore the map and come across villagers with different sets of skills. Here's a list of villagers and where to find them:

Spawn villagers

Villager Biome/Location Skill Brite Bomber Starter Spawn next to player Resource Gathering Cuddle Team Leader Starter Spawn next to player Advice and help Aura Starter Spawn next to player Resource Gathering

Common Villagers

Villager Biome/Location Skill Roan Any Resource gathering Dana Any Resource gathering Hayseed Grasslands Farming Blue Squire Grasslands Combat Robin Grasslands Combat Sprocket Any Resource gathering Sparkplug Any Resource gathering Sunflower Grasslands Farming Skye Any Smelting Otis Grasslands Cooking

Uncommon Villagers

Villager Biome/Location Skill Sawyer Dry Valley Combat Gus Dry Valley Combat Petra Dry Valley Resource gathering Lionbrand Any Combat Salty Shore Cooking Sally Sails Shore Combat Yeti Frostland Resource gathering Fishstick Any Cooking

Rare Villagers

Villager Biome/Location Skill Slush Frostlands Textiles Bushranger Grasslands and Frostlands Resource gathering Flint Dry Valley Textiles Rex Dry Valley Resource gathering Nugget Dry Valley Combat Raptor Any Combat Peely Any Cooking Silas Any Resource gathering Snow

Cap Frostlands Smelting Tabby Any Gem collecting Beef Boss Any Cooking Meowscles Any Gem collecting

Epic Villagers

Villager Biome/Location Skill Carl Reef Shore Gem collecting Tomatohead Grasslands and Dry Valley Cooking Blackheart Shore Combat Crystal Grasslands Farming Rustler Dry Valley Combat Mazy Dry Valley Smelting Polar

Peely Frostlands Cooking Calamity Dry Valley Combat Frozen Fishstick Frostlands Gem collecting

These are five sets of villagers you will find in LEGO Fortnite with their locations and specializations. A mix of unique villagers offers diversity in completing tasks and expanding the village further.

How to recruit villagers in LEGO Fortnite

All Villagers In LEGO Fortnite can be found across various biomes (Image via Epic Games)

One of the first steps to recruiting all villagers In LEGO Fortnite is making sure you've built a village square. Once built, players can invite others to join their village. They have to build a bed for them and assign it to the NPC to turn them into a villager.

Remember, some villagers will have a specific level of upgrades or level for them to be able to join your village. Others have additional requirements like the number or level of structures. Once these requirements are met, villagers can be added to your village.

Players can unlock their first villager slot at Village Square level 1. Upgrading the square unlocks more slots for villagers and additional ones can be added at these levels:

Villager Level First villager 1 Second villager 3 Third villager 5 Fourth Villager 8 Fifth Villager 10

Players can add a total of six villagers including the spawn variant that tags along with them since the beginning. Villagers start occasionally gifting items to players from level 3 onwards. Once level 7 is reached, they provide crafting recipes that can help upgrade weapons, resources, and crafting benches.

How to remove villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Offer beds to all villagers In LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

All villagers In LEGO Fortnite can be removed by destroying their assigned beds to free up one slot on the villagers' list. Players can then go out to recruit new villagers or wait for one to wander into their village.

The map contains tons of villagers with various abilities and skillsets so read what they offer before offering them a warm and cozy bed.

That concludes our foray into all villagers In LEGO Fortnite and how to get them.

