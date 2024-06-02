All villagers In LEGO Fortnite

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jun 02, 2024 02:46 GMT
All Villagers In LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
LEGO Fortnite is one of the hottest modes introduced in Chapter 5, taking the world by storm, and making players wonder how to find all villagers and grow their villages. This interactive mode filled with exciting resources, landmarks, and mobs is perfect for exploring and crafting your dream homes and vehicles.

LEGO Fortnite gives players a host of villagers who visit their village and can be recruited straight from the compound. Some villagers have to be hunted down and specially invited. Here's a list of all villagers in LEGO Fortnite and where to find them:

This is how you find all villagers In LEGO Fortnite

What are villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Village squares and structures are important when recruiting villagers (Image via Epic Games)
Villagers are essentially NPCs characters that can be added to your village as members. They can help you out with hunting, crafting, gathering as well as defending your village.

You can also choose a villager to be your companion during quests and adventures, defending you from mobs and helping you gather resources. They can also help you cook, farm, mine, and collect nearby resources. Improving your village becomes much easier with their assistance and they let you farm massive XP.

Where are all the villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Build your village and explore different biomes (Image via Epic Games)
Villagers can be found across various biomes in your Fortnite map. Some will wander into your village and you can recruit them right there while others like Rare or Epic villagers are found in specific biomes.

You can explore the map and come across villagers with different sets of skills. Here's a list of villagers and where to find them:

Spawn villagers

VillagerBiome/LocationSkill
Brite BomberStarter Spawn next to playerResource Gathering
Cuddle Team LeaderStarter Spawn next to playerAdvice and help
AuraStarter Spawn next to playerResource Gathering

Common Villagers

VillagerBiome/LocationSkill
RoanAnyResource gathering
DanaAnyResource gathering
HayseedGrasslandsFarming
Blue SquireGrasslandsCombat
RobinGrasslandsCombat
SprocketAnyResource gathering
SparkplugAnyResource gathering
SunflowerGrasslandsFarming
SkyeAnySmelting
OtisGrasslandsCooking

Uncommon Villagers

VillagerBiome/LocationSkill
SawyerDry ValleyCombat
GusDry ValleyCombat
PetraDry ValleyResource gathering
LionbrandAnyCombat
SaltyShoreCooking
Sally

Sails

ShoreCombat
YetiFrostlandResource gathering
FishstickAnyCooking

Rare Villagers

VillagerBiome/LocationSkill
SlushFrostlandsTextiles
BushrangerGrasslands and FrostlandsResource gathering
FlintDry ValleyTextiles
RexDry ValleyResource gathering
NuggetDry ValleyCombat
RaptorAnyCombat
PeelyAnyCooking
SilasAnyResource gathering
Snow

Cap

FrostlandsSmelting
TabbyAnyGem collecting
Beef BossAnyCooking
MeowsclesAnyGem collecting

Epic Villagers

VillagerBiome/LocationSkill
Carl ReefShoreGem collecting
TomatoheadGrasslands and Dry ValleyCooking
BlackheartShoreCombat
CrystalGrasslandsFarming
RustlerDry ValleyCombat
MazyDry ValleySmelting
Polar
Peely		FrostlandsCooking
CalamityDry ValleyCombat
Frozen

Fishstick

FrostlandsGem collecting

These are five sets of villagers you will find in LEGO Fortnite with their locations and specializations. A mix of unique villagers offers diversity in completing tasks and expanding the village further.

How to recruit villagers in LEGO Fortnite

All Villagers In LEGO Fortnite can be found across various biomes (Image via Epic Games)
One of the first steps to recruiting all villagers In LEGO Fortnite is making sure you've built a village square. Once built, players can invite others to join their village. They have to build a bed for them and assign it to the NPC to turn them into a villager.

Remember, some villagers will have a specific level of upgrades or level for them to be able to join your village. Others have additional requirements like the number or level of structures. Once these requirements are met, villagers can be added to your village.

Players can unlock their first villager slot at Village Square level 1. Upgrading the square unlocks more slots for villagers and additional ones can be added at these levels:

VillagerLevel
First villager1
Second villager3
Third villager5
Fourth Villager8
Fifth Villager10

Players can add a total of six villagers including the spawn variant that tags along with them since the beginning. Villagers start occasionally gifting items to players from level 3 onwards. Once level 7 is reached, they provide crafting recipes that can help upgrade weapons, resources, and crafting benches.

How to remove villagers in LEGO Fortnite

Offer beds to all villagers In LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)
All villagers In LEGO Fortnite can be removed by destroying their assigned beds to free up one slot on the villagers' list. Players can then go out to recruit new villagers or wait for one to wander into their village.

The map contains tons of villagers with various abilities and skillsets so read what they offer before offering them a warm and cozy bed.

That concludes our foray into all villagers In LEGO Fortnite and how to get them.

