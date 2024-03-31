How to build a working boat in LEGO Fortnite

Constructing a boat in LEGO Fortnite is not a complex task; it simply necessitates the correct quantity of crafting materials. Once you have acquired all the necessary materials, crafting the boat becomes straightforward. Utilizing a boat facilitates efficient travel across lands, saving time that would otherwise be spent traversing on foot or seeking alternative routes across lakes.

However, despite the simplicity of the process, gathering the essential resources may consume some time. You must employ your Crafting Bench and Lumber Mill effectively to acquire the specific crafting materials. For detailed guidance on successfully constructing a boat in LEGO Fortnite, follow the instructions provided below.

Materials required for crafting a boat in LEGO Fortnite

Gather Thrusters, Dynamic Foundations, and other materials to craft a boat in the LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

Here are the necessary components for crafting a boat in LEGO Fortnite:

Large Car Jack

Large Dynamic Platform

Large Thruster

2 Small Thruster

Wrench

2 Small Balloons

Large Driver's Seat

For players lacking any of these materials, here are the crafting recipes:

Large Car Jack: Crafting this requires 4 Wooden Rods. Large Dynamic Platform: To craft this platform, you'll need 4 Flexwood. Large Thruster: Crafting the Large Thrusters necessitates 3 Wooden Rods, 2 Blast Powder, and 1 Torch. Two Small Thrusters: Each Small Thruster requires 1 Wooden Rod, 1 Blast Powder, and 1 Torch. Wrench: Crafting a Wrench demands one Wooden Rod and one Cord. Two Small Balloons: Each Small Balloon requires 1 Silk Fabric, 1 Torch, and 1 Cord. Large Driver's Seat: To craft the Large Driver's Seat, you'll need 4 Planks, 2 Granites, and 2 Cords.

Steps to craft the working boat in LEGO Fortnite

Follow the steps to make your boat in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

After gathering all the necessary materials, proceed to any nearby lake, take a few steps into the water, and then start the crafting process. Follow these steps:

Head to the Toys section, then Vehicles Parts, and locate the Large Car Jack. Next, within the Toys section, access the General Menu and select the Large Dynamic Platform. Position it above the Large Car Jack. In the Toys section, move to the Controls menu and choose the Large Thruster. Install it at the rear of the Large Dynamic Platform. Proceed by selecting two Small Thrusters and positioning one on the left and the other to the right. Remove the Large Car Jack and attach one balloon to each side in its place. To complete the crafting process, place the Large Driver's Seat in the center of the Dynamic Foundation.

Congratulations, your LEGO Fortnite boat has been successfully constructed. Keep in mind that the inclusion of the Large Driver's Seat facilitates control over all three Thruster channels. To control the directions of the boat, assign one Thruster to the left side of Channel One, another to the right side of Channel Three, and the Large Thruster to Channel Two. Utilize the Wrench to make these adjustments.

After selecting the Wrench, interact with the Thrusters and you will be presented with the "Change Attributes" menu, where you can assign the Thrusters to their respective channels as specified. Once configured accordingly, you'll gain the ability to move your boat in any desired direction with ease.

