LEGO Fortnite update v29.10 patch notes revealed

LEGO Fortnite update v29.10 patch notes are now out. Known as the Mechanical Mayhem update, it introduces fresh ways to traverse around the world. Three new vehicles make their debut, along with options for custom vehicles.
Read on below to find the entire LEGO Fortnite update v29.10 patch notes.
LEGO Fortnite update v29.10 patch notes explored
The LEGO Fortnite update v29.10 patch notes are as follows:
WHO’S RIDING SHOTGUN?
Mechanical Mayhem introduces three vehicle Builds with their own way of taking you from place to place.
SPEEDER
The Speeder is ideal for zipping from biome to biome. Unlock the recipe for the Speeder by adding a Power Cell (NEW!) to your inventory.
OFFROADER
The Offroader is perfect for carrying around multiple passengers. Unlock the recipe for the Offroader by adding Flexwood to your inventory (usually found in the Dry Valley biome).
HAULER
Let the Hauler do the heavy lifting because there’s plenty of room in the trunk. Unlock the recipe for the Hauler by adding Frostpine to your inventory (usually found in the Frostlands biome).
HOW TO MAKE VEHICLE BUILDS
When you unlock the recipe for a vehicle Build, you can create it from the Builds section of the Build menu.
If you’re the kind of person who throws away instructions before reading them, you can do things your own way using the Vehicle Parts in the Toys section. You’ll need some specific Toys if you want to class your creations as vehicles:
TOYS IN YOUR TOOLBOX
- Power Center - Load Power Centers up with Power Cells to power your vehicles. (That’s a lot of power.) The more Power Cells you load, the longer you can drive for.
- Wheels - If your vehicle has Turnable Wheels attached, you can use a Driver’s Seat to turn your vehicle. Unlike Turnable Wheels, Powered Wheels simply propel your vehicle forward.
- Seats - You’ll need a Driver’s Seat (a.k.a. steering wheel… they’re finally here!) to control and drive your vehicle. Place some extra Seats to take your friends on road trips.
HOW TO POWER VEHICLES
LEGO Fortnite operates on an eco-friendly fuel policy to protect your world’s precious biomes. How? You can recycle your old resources into clean energy with a brand-new Station:
COMPOST BIN
The Compost Bin is a new Station that turns resources into Biomass, Fertilizer, or Soil. The number and rarity of what it spits out will depend on what you put in, but you’ll need to create Biomass to unlock the Power Cell recipe.
(One of the ingredients for a Power Cell is Glass. You can now find Glass from bandit camps around your world!)
NEED A TUNE-UP? USE A WRENCH!
With a Wrench, you can assign Switches and Thrusters to channels, which means you can control as many Thrusters as you’d like using three separate Switches rather than having one Switch controlling everything. Unlock the recipe for the Wrench by adding a Wooden Rod to your inventory.
ILLUMINATE THE DARK
Though not a Vehicle Part, the Illuminator will add an aura of light to your world in dark areas! Unlock the recipe for the Illuminator by adding a Thermal Fish to your inventory and having a Crafting Bench in your world.
Ready to become a mechanic after reading everything above? It’s okay if you aren’t — Jules, Comet, and Lynx will steer you in the right direction if you need a hand with vehicles!
MORE UPDATES!
ROAR
The suit-wearing tiger Oscar joins Jules, Comet, and Lynx as potential new Villagers!
SWEET (...AND SPICY?) TREATS
Nothing like dessert after fending off foes. You’ll unlock the recipes for Ice Cream, Snowberry Ice Cream, and Spicy Ice Cream if you add Snow to your inventory and have a Juicer in your world.
MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS, ADJUSTMENTS, AND BUG FIXES
GAMEPLAY
- New smart transfer feature: transfer all similar items to and from storage.
- It's easier to visually tell when your constructs take damage.
- With the new vehicle building features, we had to adjust some durability values. We recommend using higher-rarity resources to strengthen your constructs if any part breaks.
- Items can be dropped one at a time when a stack is picked up.
- Pools of fish can be found near new (but somehow already run-down) docks that are alongside lakes and rivers.
- Made improvements to constructs so they remain stable when entering and exiting caves.
- Made stabilization fixes for constructs traveling large distances across the world.
OTHER
- The Stormy Emote will be updated to its full, intended animation in LEGO Fortnite.
MORE OUTFITS GET A LEGO STYLE
With v29.10, you’ll find even more LEGO Styles for your favorite Outfits! If you already own these Outfits, their LEGO Styles will automatically be in your Locker:
- A.I.M.
- Aftermath
- All-Hallow’s Steve
- Ani Konda
- Archetype
- Asmodeus
- Astrea
- The Autumn Queen
- Azuki
- Baba Yaga
- Beastmode
- Bone Wasp
- Bun Bun
- Bunny Brawler
- Championship Jonesy
- Chloe Kim
- Combat Tech Jules
- Copper Wasp
- Corrupted Insight
- Covert Cobalt
- Crustina
- CRZ-8
- Delirium
- Dreamflower
- Dutch
- Dynamic Hush
- Elite Striker Sephira
- Elmira
- Firewalker
- Fishskull
- Flytrap
- The Foundation
- Freestyle
- Gia
- Guff
- Haxsaur
- Heartbreak Ranger
- Highwire
- Hopper
- Hotwire
- Joni the Scarlet
- Koi Brawler Zero
- Kurohomura
- Kymera
- Lil Split
- Llambro
- Mecha-Pop
- Mecha Strike Commander
- Mecha Strike Navigator
- Megg
- Menace
- Metal Team Leader
- Minty Bomber
- Miss Bunny Penny
- Mizuki
- Moonwalker
- Mystify
- Nitehare
- Oblivion
- Original Renegade
- Party MVP
- Party Star
- Pillar
- PJ Pepperoni
- The Prisoner
- Pulse
- Rabbit Raider
- Rally Raider
- Rift Strider Drift
- Roast Lord
- Rust Lord
- Safari
- Saura
- Sgt. Winter
- Shade
- Shadowbird
- Shogun
- Sizzle Sgt.
- Skellemint Oro
- Slugger
- Snow Sniper
- Spycatcher Siren
- Storm Racer
- Snuggs
- Stella
- Summer Drift
- Swamp Stomper
- Tigress
- Vanguard Banshee
- Versa
- The Visitor
- Volpez
- Webster
- Wendell
- Whiska
- Wingtip
- Wreck Raider
- Yee-Haw!
- Yuki
- Zadie
