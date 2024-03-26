LEGO Fortnite update v29.10 patch notes revealed

LEGO Fortnite update v29.10 patch notes are now out. Known as the Mechanical Mayhem update, it introduces fresh ways to traverse around the world. Three new vehicles make their debut, along with options for custom vehicles.

Read on below to find the entire LEGO Fortnite update v29.10 patch notes.

LEGO Fortnite update v29.10 patch notes explored

The LEGO Fortnite update v29.10 patch notes are as follows:

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

WHO’S RIDING SHOTGUN?

Mechanical Mayhem introduces three vehicle Builds with their own way of taking you from place to place.

SPEEDER

Speeder in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Speeder is ideal for zipping from biome to biome. Unlock the recipe for the Speeder by adding a Power Cell (NEW!) to your inventory.

OFFROADER

Offroader in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Offroader is perfect for carrying around multiple passengers. Unlock the recipe for the Offroader by adding Flexwood to your inventory (usually found in the Dry Valley biome).

HAULER

Hauler in LEGO Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Let the Hauler do the heavy lifting because there’s plenty of room in the trunk. Unlock the recipe for the Hauler by adding Frostpine to your inventory (usually found in the Frostlands biome).

HOW TO MAKE VEHICLE BUILDS

When you unlock the recipe for a vehicle Build, you can create it from the Builds section of the Build menu.

If you’re the kind of person who throws away instructions before reading them, you can do things your own way using the Vehicle Parts in the Toys section. You’ll need some specific Toys if you want to class your creations as vehicles:

TOYS IN YOUR TOOLBOX

Power Center - Load Power Centers up with Power Cells to power your vehicles. (That’s a lot of power.) The more Power Cells you load, the longer you can drive for.

LEGO Fortnite Power Center (Image via Epic Games)

Wheels - If your vehicle has Turnable Wheels attached, you can use a Driver’s Seat to turn your vehicle. Unlike Turnable Wheels, Powered Wheels simply propel your vehicle forward.

Seats - You’ll need a Driver’s Seat (a.k.a. steering wheel… they’re finally here!) to control and drive your vehicle. Place some extra Seats to take your friends on road trips.

LEGO Fortnite Drivers Seat (Image via Epic Games)

HOW TO POWER VEHICLES

LEGO Fortnite operates on an eco-friendly fuel policy to protect your world’s precious biomes. How? You can recycle your old resources into clean energy with a brand-new Station:

COMPOST BIN

LEGO Fortnite Compost Bin (Image via Epic Games)

The Compost Bin is a new Station that turns resources into Biomass, Fertilizer, or Soil. The number and rarity of what it spits out will depend on what you put in, but you’ll need to create Biomass to unlock the Power Cell recipe.

(One of the ingredients for a Power Cell is Glass. You can now find Glass from bandit camps around your world!)

NEED A TUNE-UP? USE A WRENCH!

LEGO Fortnite Wrench (Image via Epic Games)

With a Wrench, you can assign Switches and Thrusters to channels, which means you can control as many Thrusters as you’d like using three separate Switches rather than having one Switch controlling everything. Unlock the recipe for the Wrench by adding a Wooden Rod to your inventory.

ILLUMINATE THE DARK

LEGO Fortnite Illuminator (Image via Epic Games)

Though not a Vehicle Part, the Illuminator will add an aura of light to your world in dark areas! Unlock the recipe for the Illuminator by adding a Thermal Fish to your inventory and having a Crafting Bench in your world.

Ready to become a mechanic after reading everything above? It’s okay if you aren’t — Jules, Comet, and Lynx will steer you in the right direction if you need a hand with vehicles!

MORE UPDATES!

ROAR

The suit-wearing tiger Oscar joins Jules, Comet, and Lynx as potential new Villagers!

SWEET (...AND SPICY?) TREATS

Nothing like dessert after fending off foes. You’ll unlock the recipes for Ice Cream, Snowberry Ice Cream, and Spicy Ice Cream if you add Snow to your inventory and have a Juicer in your world.

MAJOR IMPROVEMENTS, ADJUSTMENTS, AND BUG FIXES

GAMEPLAY

New smart transfer feature: transfer all similar items to and from storage.

It's easier to visually tell when your constructs take damage.

With the new vehicle building features, we had to adjust some durability values. We recommend using higher-rarity resources to strengthen your constructs if any part breaks.

Items can be dropped one at a time when a stack is picked up.

Pools of fish can be found near new (but somehow already run-down) docks that are alongside lakes and rivers.

Made improvements to constructs so they remain stable when entering and exiting caves.

Made stabilization fixes for constructs traveling large distances across the world.

OTHER

The Stormy Emote will be updated to its full, intended animation in LEGO Fortnite.

MORE OUTFITS GET A LEGO STYLE

With v29.10, you’ll find even more LEGO Styles for your favorite Outfits! If you already own these Outfits, their LEGO Styles will automatically be in your Locker:

A.I.M.

Aftermath

All-Hallow’s Steve

Ani Konda

Archetype

Asmodeus

Astrea

The Autumn Queen

Azuki

Baba Yaga

Beastmode

Bone Wasp

Bun Bun

Bunny Brawler

Championship Jonesy

Chloe Kim

Combat Tech Jules

Copper Wasp

Corrupted Insight

Covert Cobalt

Crustina

CRZ-8

Delirium

Dreamflower

Dutch

Dynamic Hush

Elite Striker Sephira

Elmira

Firewalker

Fishskull

Flytrap

The Foundation

Freestyle

Gia

Guff

Haxsaur

Heartbreak Ranger

Highwire

Hopper

Hotwire

Joni the Scarlet

Koi Brawler Zero

Kurohomura

Kymera

Lil Split

Llambro

Mecha-Pop

Mecha Strike Commander

Mecha Strike Navigator

Megg

Menace

Metal Team Leader

Minty Bomber

Miss Bunny Penny

Mizuki

Moonwalker

Mystify

Nitehare

Oblivion

Original Renegade

Party MVP

Party Star

Pillar

PJ Pepperoni

The Prisoner

Pulse

Rabbit Raider

Rally Raider

Rift Strider Drift

Roast Lord

Rust Lord

Safari

Saura

Sgt. Winter

Shade

Shadowbird

Shogun

Sizzle Sgt.

Skellemint Oro

Slugger

Snow Sniper

Spycatcher Siren

Storm Racer

Snuggs

Stella

Summer Drift

Swamp Stomper

Tigress

Vanguard Banshee

Versa

The Visitor

Volpez

Webster

Wendell

Whiska

Wingtip

Wreck Raider

Yee-Haw!

Yuki

Zadie

Keep a tab on the latest in-game highlights with our Fortnite coverage.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!