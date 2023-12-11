How to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite opens up a world full of possibilities to create anything you want while surviving in a vast open world full of wonder and danger. For this, you will require resources, and Flexwood is one of them that can be surprisingly rare to come across.

This guide will detail how you can get Flexwood easily in the latest free-to-play open-world survival game.

Break open cactus to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

The key source of Flexwood in the game (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Each biome in the game has something distinct on offer, so Flexwood is currently obtained from one specific location: the Desert biome. To be more specific, it is a material obtained from cactus plants in this region. You simply need to break them open - like you would any other source of raw ingredients in the environment.

It should be noted, however, that you cannot easily get your hands on the resource. To summarize, you will need access to a Rare Forest Axe, which is the only way to break cacti open in LEGO Fortnite.

There are a couple of key steps to undergo before being able to have a go at a cactus:

Upgrade the Crafting Table to the Rare tier: To craft better items like the Rare Forest Axe, players need a more advanced Crafting Table as well. Use the following items to upgrade an uncommon Crafting Table to Rare under the Bench Upgrade screen: Knotroot Rod (x12), Marble Slab (x15), Sand Claw (x6), and Sand Shell (x3).

To craft better items like the Rare Forest Axe, players need a more advanced Crafting Table as well. Use the following items to upgrade an uncommon Crafting Table to Rare under the Bench Upgrade screen: Knotroot Rod (x12), Marble Slab (x15), Sand Claw (x6), and Sand Shell (x3). Upgrade the Forest Axe to the Rare tier: Once the crafting table has been improved, it is time to enhance the Forest Axe as well. This is done using the following ingredients: Cut Amber (x5) and Knotroot Rod (x3). Simply click Craft under the crafting screen after obtaining these items to get the Rare Forest Axe.

With the new tool in hand, you can make your way to the desert region to harvest Flexwood from cacti.

You need to attack the cactus with the equipped gear to break it open. This should drop Flexwood to the ground, allowing you to pick it up easily.

But what is it used for? To put it simply, Flexwood is an important component of various tools and even gear in LEGO Fortnite. This ranges from Pickaxes and Shields to Gliders and Health Charms, so you should make sure to gather as much Flexwood as possible.

Whether solo or co-op, LEGO Fortnite is available as a free-to-play experience as part of the base Fortnite game on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!