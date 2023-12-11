How to break Cactus in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite combines the iconic plastic toy goodness with open-world survival elements. As players explore various biomes, they will encounter various elements to harvest, including the Cactus. Found in arid desert areas, these tall, prickly plants house many important resources. However, you can't cut it open easily.

Thankfully, the solution is simple, and this article will help you in breaking Cactus in LEGO Fortnite.

Craft a Rare Forest Axe to break a cactus in LEGO Fortnite

Upgrade the tools to break open sturdier things (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

As with many other survival titles, this is a game of progression. You will have access to various tools in LEGO Fortnite, like Pickaxes and Crossbows, but each has distinct uses. The Forest Axe is what will help you tackle the cacti in the desert biome.

However, just any axe will not work. As with the base Fortnite game, tools, resources, and other mechanics have tiers, like Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary. You will specifically need a Rae Forest Axe, as lower-tier ones will not work.

This is simply done by upgrading the Uncommon (Green) rarity axe to the Rare (blue) rarity. First, though, you must upgrade the crafting bench to be able to enhance the tools.

The Rare Crafting Bench upgrade requires the following resources for upgrade:

Knotroot Rod (uncommon) x 12: Obtained from Knotroot plants on the ceilings inside caves, which are identifiable by their dry, barky skin. Be sure to use an Uncommon Forest Axe to harvest it

Obtained from Knotroot plants on the ceilings inside caves, which are identifiable by their dry, barky skin. Be sure to use an Uncommon Forest Axe to harvest it Marble Slab (uncommon) x 15: Acquired from marble deposits inside caves; they can be discerned with their white rocky sheen. Harvest using an Uncommon Pickaxe.

Acquired from marble deposits inside caves; they can be discerned with their white rocky sheen. Harvest using an Uncommon Pickaxe. Sand Claw (Rare) x 6: This material is dropped by Sand Wolves in the desert biome. Be wary, as these beasts have a nasty bite.

This material is dropped by Sand Wolves in the desert biome. Be wary, as these beasts have a nasty bite. Sand Shell (Rare) x 3: Dropped after defeating the quick-footed Sand Rollers encountered in the grassy biome.

All ingredients needed to upgrade the Uncommon Crafting bench to the Rare tier in LEGO Fortnite (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

To upgrade the Crafting Bench in LEGO Fortnite, simply interact with it and select the Bench Upgrade tab after obtaining all required materials. Click the Upgrade button, and you can obtain the Rare tier of the workbench.

Next is crafting a Rare Forest Axe, but you will need an Uncommon Forest Axe in the first place. Craft this on the Uncommon Crafting Bench with only two material types: Bone (x3) and Wooden Rod (x3).

With that done, here are the required ingredients for making the Rare Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite:

Cut Amber (Uncommon) x5: Obtained from amber deposits, which look like gold outcrops jutting out from the ground. Can only be harvested using the Uncommon Pickaxe.

Obtained from amber deposits, which look like gold outcrops jutting out from the ground. Can only be harvested using the Uncommon Pickaxe. Knotroot Rod (Uncommon) x3: Collected from Knotroot inside caves.

Select the Craft option to get a Rare Forest Axe. With the upgraded tool acquired, you can deal more damage to foes found in the open-world survival game and also finally break open cacti in the desert. Simply equip the axe and bash away at the plant until it falls apart to reveal the raw materials within - a bunch of Flexwood.

