How to get Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Similar to Wood, Knotwood is a type of crafting resource in LEGO Fortnite. It is used to craft somewhat advanced items and will also be needed to level up your Village. While it is not an early-game resource per se, you can most definitely get some with relative ease. You can chance upon it by opening a chest found in abandoned houses or by breaking open a LEGO Llama.

However, if you need this resource in bulk, the best way to do so will be to venture into caves. These are found all over the LEGO World, but some are safer than others. The caves found in the grass biome are ideal for collecting Knotwood in LEGO Fortnite. That being said, here is how to go about the task.

How to get Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite

As mentioned, while Knotroot is not too difficult to obtain, there are a few risks involved. Thankfully, there are ways to minimize them:

1) Upgrade your Crafting Bench and make an Uncommon Forest Axe

Upgrading the Crafting Bench could take some time (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

Before you can venture out to gather Knotwood, you will need an Uncommon Forest Axe. For this, you must upgrade your Crafting Bench. Once done, craft this stronger tool and keep it selected in your inventory.

2) Get provisions ready and venture into a cave

Stock up on provisions (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

Next up, find a cave. It should be easy to spot as it looks like a large rock outcrop. Unique vegetation will be growing at the entrance, which can be used to confirm its cave status from a distance.

Once the location has been confirmed, you should carry a few Torches, consumables, Sword, Shield (if possible), and multiple Uncommon Forest Axes. Although higher-tier axes are a bit more durable, Knotwood is harder in nature. For this reason, it is best to go in prepared.

3) Look for Knotwood and use the Uncommon Forest Axe to cut it

Skeletons are unrelenting (Image via Epic Games/LEGO Fortnite)

Knotwood can be found growing from the sides of the cave's walls and floor. They are curly and hard to miss. Use the Uncommon Forest Axe to chop them and collect the resource.

Keep in mind that the cave will be crawling with Skeletons. They will attack on sight. Be sure to clear the area before cutting Knotwood or you may get ambushed while being engrossed in the process. Take a friend along to make the task easier.

One of you can keep watch while the other collects resources. This will also speed up the process and reduce the time spent inside the cave substantially. Be sure to look for other sources as well while inside the cave. Lava caves will offer unique resources such as Brightcores and Obsidian.

