How to obtain Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Obsidian is a very useful resource in LEGO Fortnite. Players that have a high enough village level will need this to produce certain items and products. However, getting Obsidian in-game is not as easy as it seems. Players will have to venture into the dreaded desert biome to look for this resource, but it is not that simple, as there are several hurdles to overcome.

Nevertheless, with the right amount of preparation, some gusto, and adequate supplies, getting Obsidian will not be too difficult. With that said, here is how to obtain Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite.

How to obtain Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite

1) Find a desert biome

Explore the world to find a desert biome (Image Epic Games)

The first step to securing Obsian will be to locate a desert biome. This will either be an easy task or something that may take a while to do. It all depends on where you have spawned in the world and which World Seed is in play. If a desert biome is not close to you, consider exploring to find one.

2) Look for a cave and enter it

Create a forward base before entering the cave (Image Epic Games)

Once you find a desert biome, the first thing you will want to do is look for a cave formation. These should be easy enough to spot, given that they stick out of the ground. If the location is far away from your main village, consider building a forward base next to the cave entrance to resupply and heal. Given that caves are dangerous zones, going in prepared will make the task easier.

If possible, try to make a few Snowberry Shakes by combining Snow Berries and Milk. The former can be found by foraging in bushes in a snow biome, and the latter can be collected by interacting with a cow. Consuming it will give you up to 10 minutes of heat resistance.

3) Look for dark-shiny ores

Equip a Rare Pickaxe to mine Obsidian (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

Once ready, enter the cave and look for shiny ores. These will contain Obsidian. They can be found on the floor and also along the cave walls. Take care not to fall into lava while trying to harvest Obsidian in LEGO Fortnite. Additionally, ensure you have a Rare Pickaxe, as normal ones will not allow you to harvest Obsidian.

While inside the cave, you would also look for Blast Cores. They can be found by defeating Lava-Rollers. They are a bit difficult to take down but are needed as you expand and grow your village in LEGO Fortnite.

Coming back to Obsidian, once you have collected enough, you can return to your village and use the Stone Breaker to create Obsidian Slabs. These can be used to create other structures.

