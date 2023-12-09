How to get Metal Smelter in LEGO Fortnite 

Metal Smelter is an important device that LEGO Fortnite players need to progress in the new game world. It helps in melting down different metals to make their respective metal bars.

Given the importance of metal bars in exploring and building, players need to learn early on how to get a Metal Smelter in the in-game LEGO mode.

Shown in the Big Bang event preceding Chapter 5 Season 1, the LEGO Fortnite mode was released on December 7. The game has seen a huge spike in its player count because of these new additions and everything they bring to the table.

How to craft Metal Smelters in LEGO Fortnite?

To craft Metal Smelters, players will require 15x Brightcores, 35x Obsidian Slabs, and 3x Blast Cores. Gathering these resources will require a trip to a Lava Cave in the desert biome. The entrance to these caves can be found in large chunks of rocks.

Blast Cores in-game (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

Brightcores are distinctly orange and near the lava. You can mine it with a Rare Pickaxe. Obsidian can be found in the same cave as dark-shiny ores. Use a Rare Pickaxe to mine them, collect enough, and go back to the Village. Use the Stone Breakers to make them into Obsidian Slabs.

Obsidian Slabs (Image via Perfect Score on YouTube)

The Lava Cave will also contain Blast Cores, although indirectly. These locations will spawn Lava-Rollers. These are jutting-out rock pieces. You can either trigger it to self-destruct or damage it enough and move away as it self-destructs. It will drop Blast Cores.

Given the temperature of the Lava Caves in LEGO Fortnite, you should prepare beforehand. The best option is to collect Snow Berries from bushes in a snow biome and milk from a cow to make Snowberry Shake.

This will provide 10 minutes of heat resistance, but keep in mind that a Rare Pickaxe is mandatory.

With everything in order, you can go to their Build menu and craft a Metal Smelter. The equipment can then be used to create metal bars from ores which then can be used for various recipes like Copper Bars for making ovens.

LEGO Fortnite has seen a huge spike in player numbers, with the initial concurrent count crossing a million by an hour of launch. Given it brings a new dimension to the popular battle royale, it's no surprise everyone wants to try it out as soon as they can.

