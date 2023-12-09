How to make Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite, players will need to get their hands on Copper Bars if they want to progress in their playthrough. This can be a challenging task for those unaware of where to find Copper and how to turn it into Copper Bars, especially for those who are just starting off in the newly introduced world. The material can then be used to make other in-game items

LEGO Fortnite was released on December 7, 2023, as part of Chapter 5 Season 1. After several rounds of leaks, it was featured in the Big Bang event, where players got a look at the LEGO world, Festival mode, and Rocket Racing. Now that the unique collaboration is live, players are eager to explore every square inch of it.

How to get Copper and make Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite

Copper is found in the desert biome in the LEGO world. Players will need to find a Lava Cave entrance, marked by a large chunk of rock that is easily discernible, and make their way in. Inside, they will have to explore and keep a lookout for Copper.

The metal will be of orange or slightly brown color and can be found on the walls or floors. Players will have to mine these deposits with their pickaxes and collect the resources. A Rare Pickaxe is required to get Copper.

Items that provide heat resistance, such as Snowberry Shake, should be used before venturing into a Lava Cave.

A Metal Smelter is required to make Copper Bars from Copper. Once players have created one, they should go to the Utililty option, choose Metal Smelter, click Recipes, and select Copper Bar. 1x Copper Bar recipe requires 1x Copper and 2x Brightcore. The latter is also reportedly found in Lava Caves.

Copper Bars can be used to make an Oven. It requires 15x Copper Bar, 35x Obsidian Slab, and 8x Brightcore. Another useful tool that requires it is Grappler, needing 3x Copper Bar, 3x Blast Powder, and 10x Cord. Players should utilize their time in Lava Caves in LEGO Fortnite to stock up on as much Copper and other useful resources found there.

