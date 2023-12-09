How to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

Blast Cores are hard to come by in LEGO Fortnite, unlike the basic or starter resources that can be found in and around the world map. In fact, players will not be able to obtain them until they have sufficient weapons and food. While this may seem exaggerated, it's not the case.

The caves in the desert biome are home to hordes of skeletons, free-flowing magma, and other beasts, and the Blast Cores can only be found here. Venturing into this setting is not for the faint of heart and most definitely not for beginners.

Nevertheless, for those eager to get their hands on Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite, this article covers a few steps you should consider.

How to get Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite

As mentioned, getting Blast Cores will be risky, and as such, you should be well prepared. Here are the steps you need to follow:

1) Locate a desert biome

You may need to explore to find a desert biome (Image via Epic Games)

With each LEGO Fortnite world being massive in scale and size, the first thing that you will need to do is find a desert biome. Use the in-game map to locate it. Depending on where you spawn and what World Seed is in play, you could potentially find a desert biome next to you. If this is not the case, a bit of exploration will be required.

2) Look for a cave entrance

Don't trip and fall into the lava (Image via Epic Games)

After locating a desert biome, the new step is to look for a rock formation with an entrance. This is how to locate a cave. It's advisable that you set up a forward base next to the cave to prepare for the journey inside. Given the added dangers that lurk within, it's also advisable to take the necessary precautions.

3) Look for Lava-Rollers and defeat them

Be careful not to get caught in the blast radius (Image via YouTube/ Perfect Score)

Upon entering the cave, use a torch to improve visibility and look for rock formations on the ground that stick out. Once spotted, you have two options at hand:

You could use the skeletons located within the lava cave to trigger the Lava-Roller to self-destruct, or

Deal sufficient damage to the Lava-Roller and move out of the way before it self-destructs.

Once it has been defeated and the coast is clear, collect the Blast Core. You can find numerous Lava-Rollers in one lava cave. This should make collecting them in bulk easy, but be careful, as lava caves are an unforgiving environment.

For this reason, it would be wise to take a friend along or create a forward base, as mentioned. This would enable you to resupply and heal if needed - allowing you to farm Blast Cores in LEGO Fortnite without having to stop for a considerable amount of time.

