How to make and upgrade Inner Fire Charm in LEGO Fortnite: Easy steps explained

LEGO Fortnite boasts a variety of charms to craft. Each presents different bonuses and perks that help you progress through the hazards of the open-world adventure a little easier. One of the handier charms is the Inner Fire one. This handy equipable can be useful when traversing the freezing tundra of the Frostlands, so having one is necessary.

This guide details the procedure for crafting one in LEGO Fortnite, as well as obtaining the required ingredients.

The Inner Fire Charm provides cold resistance in LEGO Fortnite

Since you will explore varied and diverse segments of the open world, you must be ready for any situation. The cold climates of the Frostlands will see you taking shelter from the bitter cold, and this trinket can be invaluable in that regard. The Inner Fire Charm comes in two variants: Rare and Epic.

The Rare charm adds four additional hearts to your health bar, while the Epic adds five. As with any craftable item in LEGO Fortnite, you first need a crafting table to create both types. Here are all the crafting table recipes in the game:

Common Crafting Bench: Wood (x3) and Granite (x5)

Wood (x3) and Granite (x5) Uncommon Crafting Bench: Plank (x8) and Shell (x3)

Plank (x8) and Shell (x3) Rare Crafting Bench: Knotroot Rod (x12), Marble Slab (x15), Sand Claw (x6), and Sand Shell (x3)

Knotroot Rod (x12), Marble Slab (x15), Sand Claw (x6), and Sand Shell (x3) Epic Crafting Bench: Copper Bar (x15), Obsidian Slab (x25), Brute Scale (x1)

While the Rare charm is easy to craft, the Epic one can take substantial effort (Image via YouTube: WoW Quests)

Like other charms, to get the Rare version, you must craft the Rare Crafting table first. Then, craft the associated Epic Crafting Table to upgrade the Rare to the Epic one. Here are the recipes for both versions:

Rare Inner Fire Charm: Wool Thread (x3), Brightcore (x8), Cut Ruby (x5), Blast Cores (x3)

Wool Thread (x3), Brightcore (x8), Cut Ruby (x5), Blast Cores (x3) Epic Inner Fire Charm: Heavy Wool Thread (x3), Brightcore (x30), Blast Cores (x10), Frost Brute Scale (x1)

Some of these ingredients can be tough to track down in LEGO Fortnite, especially the Epic variants. Here are some hints:

Wool/Heavy Wool Thread: Wool Threads are dropped by petting sheep found in the open world. The Frostland sheep with gray fur have a chance of dropping Heavy Wool Threads. Alternately, Wool can be found inside chests as well.

Wool Threads are dropped by petting sheep found in the open world. The Frostland sheep with gray fur have a chance of dropping Heavy Wool Threads. Alternately, Wool can be found inside chests as well. Brightcore: Found in the Desert biomes deep within cave systems near lava fields

Found in the Desert biomes deep within cave systems near lava fields Cut Ruby: Obtained by fashioning Ruby from ores inside Desert biome caves using a Gem Cutter

Obtained by fashioning Ruby from ores inside Desert biome caves using a Gem Cutter Blast Core: Obtained by defeating enemies called Blasters in Desert biome cave systems

Obtained by defeating enemies called Blasters in Desert biome cave systems Frost Brute Scale: Dropped by defeating Frost Brutes in the Frostland area

LEGO Fortnite is available to download free as a pack-in for the f2p battle royale title from Epic Games.

