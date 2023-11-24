Fortnite community worried about Battle Royale mode, fears it may share the same fate as Save The World

Fortnite has long been celebrated for its dynamic Battle Royale mode, drawing players into its immersive and unique experience. However, recent worries within the Fortnite community have surfaced, expressing fears that the Battle Royale mode might be on a trajectory similar to the game's now-forgotten base-building PvE game mode, Save The World.

As Epic Games explores new frontiers with endeavors and projects like new upcoming collaborations with LEGO, Rocket League, and even Eminem, some players worry that the iconic Battle Royale experience may face a future of overshadowing and neglect.

Why the Fortnite community is worried about the future of the Battle Royale mode

The primary source of unease stems from the shift in focus by Epic Games, as the Battle Royale mode contends with other major projects within the game's ecosystem.

While Creative mode, UEFN, and various collaborations, such as the highly anticipated LEGO collaboration and Rocket League racing game mode, have injected fresh excitement into the game, this diversification may come at the expense of the Battle Royale mode.

Another point of concern among the community is the narrative aspect of the game. Ever since its inception in Chapter 1 Season 4, the Fortnite storyline has been a web of mystery and intrigue. Mesmerizing elements like the Zero Point and the Seven have made the game's storyline one that has been closely followed by players.

However, with Chapter 4, the game's overarching narrative experienced twists and turns that have left the community perplexed and disconnected from the storyline. Adding to this, the growing lack of live events and in-game story developments have made the storyline much less intriguing than it was in the earlier seasons.

Storyline elements and personalities like Geno and Kado Thorne, who should've had a substantial impact and role, were treated like an afterthought and played a rather forgettable role in the game's storyline. While Kado Thorne was imperative in bringing back the OG Chapter 1 map, his contribution was limited to introducing the Time Machine into the Fortnite universe.

How Epic Games could avoid Battle Royale meeting the same fate as Save The World

Save The World, the game's original cooperative PvE mode, serves as a cautionary tale for Battle Royale. While Fortnite's launch set Save The World up to be a cornerstone of the game's identity, the game mode has since faded into the background once the Battle Royale mode was released and launched the game into the spotlight.

Even though Chapter 4 Season 5 attracted old players with the OG aesthetic, receiving a surge in player numbers of up to 52,000 concurrent players, the number is still a fraction of what the Creative and Battle Royale sides of the game have.

This is because Epic Games has stopped highlighting and making meaningful updates to Save The World, causing it to fade from people's memories and priorities, and while the Battle Royale mode still receives substantial updates, the developers seem to be more focused on other aspects of the game that are more creatively independent and not bound by the Battle Royale mode.

Here is what some players in the community had to say about the states of Save The World and Battle Royale:

While the community eagerly waits for new and innovative projects and collaborations, the concerns about the potential neglect of the game's trademark Battle Royale mode highlight the delicate balance that Epic Games must strike in order to avoid the fate that Save The World suffered.

As the game evolves, players hope for reassurance that the mode that catapulted the game into pop culture will remain at the forefront of the developer's priorities.

