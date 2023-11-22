Fortnite Big Bang live event brings everything together except for Save The World

The Fortnite Big Bang live event will bring everything together. It will be the amalgamation of existing and upcoming projects that Epic Games has been working on. In the official teaser for the live event, different things can be seen in the image. These include the Rocket, a wheel, the Battle Bus, a duck, a trophy, a LEGO Llama, and things related to music.

In order, these are related to the storyline, upcoming Rocket League Racing mode, Battle Royale mode, Creative, Competitive, LEGO collaboration, and Fortnite Festival. It would seem that Epic Games included all verticals to showcase in The Big Bang Live event except for one - Save The World.

Save The World seemingly left out in the Fortnite Big Bang live event

Given Save The World's legacy as being the oldest and original mode in-game, it came as a surprise to many that Epic Games left it out of the teaser. Before the idea for the glorious Battle Royale mode came into existence, players were fighting The Storm in Save The World.

It has its own storyline, a list of characters, and several regions to explore. If anything, it set the foundation for the Battle Royale mode and everything else that followed. In short, nothing would exist if not for Save The World.

Yet for all, Epic Games left out paying homage to this mode in The Big Bang teaser. While they could have their reasons, Save The Worlds fans are rather irked by this decision. Given that the mode is synonymous with Fortnite, it would only make sense to promote it in the teaser. Here's what fans have to say about this:

As seen from the comments, there is a mixture of reactions from the community. Some state that Save The World is dead, while others say that Epic Games has forgotten where everything started.

However, one user pointed out that since the Rocket was an asset carried over to the Battle Royale mode, in a way, Save The World is being represented as well. Nevertheless, considering that Epic Games is still working and improving the mode, representation or not, it's still very much alive, and there's proof to back up the statement.

Fortnite Save The World mode recently broke the concurrent player count and is getting a new Zone

Some would argue that Save The World is dead, but that is far from the truth. A few days ago, it had over 50,000 concurrent players. While the number has dwindled since, it's a reminder that it still has an active playerbase.

Although it's a fraction of the concurrent player count for the Battle Royale modes, it's a reminder that it still has some fight left in it.

In fact, according to Fortnite leakers/data-miners, Epic Games has been working on something related to Save The World. It is seemingly called Boral Base Zone and has been in development for over a year.

Community members unanimously agree that this is by far the most well-crafted region for Save The World. Sadly, it would seem that it will only feature for a short duration during Winter Ventures.

Nevertheless, if nothing else, this proves that Fortnite's Save The World will continue to exist in the Metaverse. While it has diminished in popularity, it would likely remain a true OG experience for years to come.

