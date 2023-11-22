Donald Mustard seemingly to be part of Fortnite Big Bang live event

Epic Games has mentioned that the ending of the Fortnite Big Bang live event will contain a "memorable reveal." While some speculate that it could be a musical concert featuring Eminem, that would be too obvious. Since the rapper officially teased the collaboration, it's not a surprise anymore. Given the numerous leaks that have appeared across the duration of Chapter 4, there's nothing much left to be revealed.

Everything, from the upcoming LEGO collaboration to the newly added game modes, has been leaked or officially confirmed. This leaves little room for speculation, and the only thing that could be a "memorable reveal" would have to do with the storyline.

For this reason, many community members are under the impression that Epic Games' ex-CCO, Donald Mustard, may be featured in The Big Bang live event. This is not mere speculation and with good reason.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Fortnite Big Bang event is likely the brainchild of Donald Mustard

Expand Tweet

Donald Mustard brought to life the storyline as players know it. From enigmatic characters to twists and turns, there have rarely been dull moments. However, that changed on September 8, 2023, when Mustard announced his retirement from Epic Games.

While this came as a shock to fans, the creative side of the game was well placed in the hands of the new CCO, Charlie Wen. Even so, everything up to this point has likely been the brainchild of Donald Mustard. As such, many believe he will make an appearance during the Big Bang live event.

Expand Tweet

Many in the community speculate that Mustard will be revealed as the actor for The Visitor. Although this character does not speak as such, he can still be played by a real-life person. He was responsible for opening up the Omniverse and its countless realities, much like how Donald Mustard created the storyline and everything within.

For this reason, having him revealed as The Visitor would be a fitting farewell to him and his contribution to Fortnite. Furthermore, given that the Time Machine will be attached to the Rocket that will initiate The Big Bang live event, it would bring things full circle. Here's what a few users have to say about this theory:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the majority are in agreement that Donald Mustard would be revealed as The Visitor, others speculate that it may just be another collaboration or perhaps Jonesy. Since Eminem has officially announced his association with The Big Bang live event, it would likely have nothing to do with him either.

On that note, there is one more theory that could hold true.

Geno could return in Fortnite Chapter 5

Expand Tweet

While Donald Mustard or Eminem being revealed as The Visitor would be amazing, seeing Geno make a comeback would be exciting for the playerbase. His role in the Omniverse has been that of a tyrant thus far, and seeing his storyline play out would be interesting.

Considering his reach, he could make his way into Fortnite Chapter 5 and create the Imagined Order from scratch once more. With The Seven completely out of the picture, there is no one to stop him from invading any and every reality within the Omniverse.

That said, it's left to be seen how the storyline unfolds in Fortnite Chapter 5. With The Big Bang "evolving all things as you know them," Epic Games has a lot planned for the future - most of which remains a mystery for now.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!