The Agency could return in Fortnite Chapter 5, leaks suggest

Fortnite Chapter 5 is just on the horizon, and with the constant updates to Chapter 4 Season 5, the community is buzzing with anticipation. Recent speculation suggests that a fan-favorite and familiar location from Chapter 2 Season 2, The Agency, might make a return in the upcoming map for Chapter 5.

The infamous Agency, a location that played a central role in Chapter 2 Season 2, acts as the base of operations for Midas, one of the most important characters in the game's storyline. The speculation has many players wondering how the location could impact Chapter 5 and the game as a whole.

Previously leaked Fortnite Chapter 5 map hints at the return of the Agency

The Fortnite Chapter 5 map has been subject to much speculation, with a recent leak offering players a glimpse of what they could expect. Among these leaks, a silhouette of an unfinished area that strikingly resembles the distinct shape of the Agency from Chapter 2 Season 2 stands out.

The shape almost perfectly aligns with that of the Agency POI from Chapter 2 Season 2, with the location being unfinished, as the leaked map was said to still be in development. However, that hasn't stopped the community from pondering the impact of a possible return for POI.

What could the Agency's return mean for the game?

The potential return of the Agency in Chapter 5 has sparked discussions among the players surrounding gameplay. Could the Agency serve as a means for Midas' return to the storyline? And could Midas bring back his powerful and iconic Drum Gun with him? Or will the Agency serve as a central hub for challenges, new quests, or hidden secrets in Fortnite Chapter 5?

The possible return of this iconic POI has opened Chapter 5 to a myriad of possibilities, as the Agency-shaped mark is located close to the center of the new map. If it were to return, this would be a fitting location, as players would be encouraged to strategize in order to navigate this landmark.

As Chapter 5 approaches, hints suggesting the return of the Agency on its map have grabbed the community's attention. The possibility of revisiting this iconic location brings with it a sense of anticipation and nostalgia for new and old players alike.

