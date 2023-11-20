Fortnite leaks suggest that weapon attachments could arrive in Chapter 5

According to numerous Fortnite leakers/data miners, the long-awaited and rumored weapon attachment system could arrive in Chapter 5. Based on the information at hand, Epic Games could be introducing a new inventory slot to make use of this new feature. Furthermore, it would also seem that the weapon attachment system will be very limited in nature for now.

It will seemingly only feature three attachment types for different parts of the weapon. These pertain to things like optics, accuracy, and recoil. However, as with all new systems, Epic Games will likely expand upon this one as well when and if added to the game.

How would Epic Games implement weapon attachment to Fortnite Chapter 5

Epic Games may take inspiration from other Battle Royale titles, such as Call Of Duty: Warzone, and create their own version of Workbenches. These would allow players to use Gold Bars to modify their weapons with attachments.

Considering Upgrade Benches exist in Fortnite and allow players to upgrade weapons, players could modify their weapons with attachments here as well. They may introduce a side menu with different options.

This way, rather than introducing Workbenches like those found in Call Of Duty: Warzone, they could use those that already exist in-game.

That being said, the community at large is rather divided in opinion about this potential new system. Since there are different tiers of weapons in Fortnite, being able to modify them further will drastically change the meta in nearly every match. Here's what fans have to say:

As seen from the comments, while some fans like the idea of weapon attachments, others do not. They feel that it would make Fortnite Battle Royale a bit too complicated. However, given that the system works well within other games, some are eager to see how things pan out here.

Will players be able to modify all weapons using weapon attachments in Fortnite Chapter 5?

For the time being, it's unclear whether all weapons will be modifiable. Normal assault rifles and shotguns may be tweaked to perform better. However, Mythic and Exotic weapons would likely not be modifiable. As they are special in nature and come with certain perks, they are not part of the normal loot pool.

Nevertheless, given that Epic Games has a lot planned, they may include them in the list of modifiable weapons as well. The only real concern is that the weapon attachment system is not outright rejected by the community like Crafting was back in Chapter 2 Season 6.

